Buhari not as ill as Yar’adua was – Garba Shehu

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s health condition is not as bad, compared to that of the late president, Umaru Yar’Adua.

Shehu explained that it was misleading to compare Buhari’s case to that of Yar’Adua, adding that the circumstances were completely different, The Cable says.

He said this in reaction to an article, written by Max Siollun (The Gentleman’s Agreement that Could Break Apart Nigeria), highlighting an impending political and constitutional crisis as a result of Buhari’s absence.

“While Yar’Adua was too severely ill to transmit a letter formally to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, President Buhari is not in such medical state, and therefore, the country is not currently facing any complications on account of his absence,” he said.

Shehu explained that “currently, none of these circumstances prevail in Nigeria on account of President Buhari’s absence for medical treatment”.

“Therefore, any suggestions of uncertainty or constitutional crisis are imaginary and exaggerated.”