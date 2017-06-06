WikiLeaks: Hillary Clinton’s email reveals she knew Saudi and Qatar were funding ISIS

Since the 2016 US elections campaign which saw Billionaire business tycoon Donald Trump run against former Secretary of state Hillary, and many secrets of the White House leaked through over 1500 of Clinton’s emails released to the public by WikiLeaks. This particular email in the light of the current situation with the Islamic State(ISIS), makes for a truly enlightening read, see complete email

Hillary Clinton email reveals she knew of Saudi & Qatar government funding for ISIL (ISIS) by August 2014 https://t.co/tlWxkEZ8FN pic.twitter.com/RmaFi9lQQP — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 5, 2017