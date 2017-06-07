The Media Blog: The Culture Custodian flubs a headline inspiring much chuckle and shaking of head

Everyone knows how important headlines are. They are very frequently the only things that determine what we click, and what we ignore. Headlines are so important that they could change the way you read an article. Take a look at this one by The Culture Custodian for instance.

It’s a jaw dropper. The moment our eyes got to the last word, we were like,

“NO! MATE! It’s a gay single! 14 years!”

That’s because the compound word/phrase “come-out” which is often followed by the words, “out of the closet” typically means that an individual is exposing their gayness to the world with an explosion of rainbows.

Osadee’s song isn’t actually a come-out song, it’s about love that’s probably straight in nature. We think that Culture Custodian meant break-out song, but who cares these days. Anything that’s capable of making anyone chuckle these days, can only ever be good.

We sympathise though. It was only last week after all that we mistakenly said Osinbajo ‘commends’ rather than ‘condemns’ the Manchester attack.

We all keep moving.