Late actress Moji Olaiya’s body arrives Nigeria (WATCH)

The body of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya has arrived Nigeria weeks after her death.

The actress had died of a cardiac arrest in Canada two months after delivering a baby.

There had been reports that her first daughter had insisted that her body be flown to Nigeria even as she was scheduled to be buried in Canada.

Reports also said the Ekiti State government failed to assist with air freight of her body to Nigeria after initially making a promise.

The state government however denied ever promising to sponsor the transportation of her body to Nigeria.

It was later learnt that former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sponsored the repatriation of her body to the country.

A service of songs which saw in attendance her colleagues was held for late Olaiya on Tuesday.

