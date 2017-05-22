Tinubu sponsors air freight of Moji Olaiya’s body back to Nigeria

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday paid for the air freight of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya’s corpse back to Nigeria.

The actress died in Canada on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), sources revealed that governor Ayodele Fayose had disappointed her family after stopping her burial in Canada.

They added that the former governor stepped in after the disappointment.

Her 18-year-old daughter had insisted that her body be brought back to Nigeria for burial.

“Moji’s daughter, Adunola was crying when they met Tinubu. The Jagaban was moved by the emotions and helped with all the money needed”, the source said.

Yomi Fabiyi, secretary of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) confirmed Asiwaju Tinubu’s assistance in a statement.

“The Committee after due deliberation consulted our father and a National Grand Patron of our association (TAMPAN) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 21st May, 2017 to inform him of the demise of our colleague Moji Olaiya and that our humble unanimous decision is to have her body back, then given befitting burial and have her 2 months old daughter re-united with the family.

“Today, Monday 22nd May, 2017, The Committee members, Adunola (Eldest daughter of Late Moji Olaiya)and two elder brothers of Late Moji Olaiya met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and he expressed his sympathy directly and gave adequate support that will cover the entire air-frieght.

“On behalf of the family, colleagues and friends we say a big thank you to the National Leader for his fatherly and timely intervention. Further support or assistance from other sources if received will be adequately acknowledged. For now, we are grateful to Asiwaju and his family.

“The family and committee will however take it from there. Moreso, every other information relating the arrival and burial plans will be released shortly.”