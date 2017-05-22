The Thread: This is for those who don’t know the difference between satire and comedy

Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, The Tonight show all anchored by comedians/satirists are making waves in America currently, thanks to President Trump’s continual gaffes. These shows are predominantly based on satire. And they make people laugh.

Elnathan John, writer and satirist believes they are losing the plot. He takes a different tack: satire is not comedy. Satire should make you uncomfortable.

Too many people think satire is comedy. That it is entertainment for the masses. That everyone should have a laugh. Satire is not comedy. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) May 22, 2017

This is a good introduction to this critique of laughter in satire: https://t.co/cn1RisOJHl — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) May 22, 2017

I feel the same about what American late night tv has done to "satire". What the battle for ratings and the quest for entertainment has done — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) May 22, 2017

