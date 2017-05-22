The Thread: This is for those who don’t know the difference between satire and comedy

Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, The Tonight show all anchored by comedians/satirists are making waves in America currently, thanks to President Trump’s continual gaffes. These shows are predominantly based on satire. And they make people laugh.

Elnathan John, writer and satirist believes they are losing the plot. He takes a different tack: satire is not comedy. Satire should make you uncomfortable.

Do see more below:

Good talk.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Vera Ezimora: Be careful who you do play-play husband & wife with

Opinion: Why should Buhari resign?

Opinion: The significance of Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia