Dad finds his £5,500 ripped to pieces by son in China

Pic shows: The banknote pieces; A dad was shocked after his young son shredded over 5,500 GBP worth of banknotes and banks refused to swap them for unspoiled notes. The dad surnamed Gao said he was loaned the 50,000 RMB (5,583 GBP) from creditors for his business and he was stunned when he found that his five-year-old son had destroyed them during his playtime. The man from Qingdao City in China’s eastern Shandong Province said he discovered the terrifying scenes upon returning home one day, with the banknotes scattered across his bed and floor. He did not say where the money was being kept when his son found it, only that the cash had been shredded into tiny little pieces. Knowing that he would need to repay his creditors soon, Gao took the money to local bank branches which have refused to take it in and exchange his "broken" money. The banks say that at the very least the money would need to be pieced and taped back into their original forms for an exchange to take place. Gao has been spending the past three days putting the banknote puzzles back together, and he cannot stop until he has fixed all 500 of them. The dad was quoted as saying: "I can’t and won’t blame my son. He’s still young, so he didn’t understand what he was doing."

by Omoleye Omoruyi

A Chinese man, Gao, came in after his son’s playtime and discovered his banknotes torn to pieces across his bed and floor in China, Metro reports.

Gao was shocked, and things turned worse when the banks refused to swap the torn bank notes for new notes, saying he had to piece and tape the money back together for the swap to take place.

The dad who has been brooding over the spoilt bank notes said, “I can’t and won’t blame my son. He’s still young, so he didn’t understand what he was doing.”

