Dangote, Osinbajo, IBB save Emir Sanusi from probe

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Kano State Assembly has suspended its ongoing probe of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Muhammadu II.

The state anti-corruption agency had suspended its probe on Sanusi last week.

The lawmakers had started an investigation into alleged misappropriated N6bn of the emirate’s funds.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum told the lawmakers on Monday that Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state wrote seeking suspension of the probe.

Rurum said  Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Ibrahim Babangida, former military president Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state; Sa’ad Abubakar, sultan of Sokoto, Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman pleaded on his behalf.

He added that the emir “admitted all his mistakes and tendered an apology” in a peace meeting.

