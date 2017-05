by Azeez Adeniyi

Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya is dead.

The actress who delivered a baby two months ago died in Canada last night.

Founder of Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi confirmed the news of her death via Instagram.

He wrote, “Breaking news @Mojiolaiya dies in Canada. Details soon.”

The deceased is the daughter of music icon, Victor Olaiya.

Nollywood veterans, Olumide Bakare and Pastor Ajidara have also died in the past few weeks.