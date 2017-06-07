The Thread: “We don forensic am finish” | Hilarious tales about Police NG’s incompetence

The Nigeria Police Force is a walking bag of contradictions: from their logo to their motto to their behaviour; everything screams help! We “know not what we do”. And this thread reinforces that.

Picture a policeman abroad: suave, well trained, professional, analytical skills par excellence, intelligent, understands crime, and connecting the dots, you get the drift.

Now picture a policeman in Nigeria…

*Sigh*

Should we even bother? Let’s not.

So Jaymar, concerned about the growth of the Force, posed this question:

Will Nigeria ever get to d stage of using forensic science 🔬 to solve crime? 🤔 — Jaymara Daniel (@JaymaraD) June 5, 2017

Little did she know she had opened a can of worms:

LMAO let me tell you about my encounter with Nigerian police forensics https://t.co/sGlXAiDOsk — FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017

Thieves got into my mum's school and stole things from the computer room. Computers, ACs, etc. When the police came to inspect, they saw a — FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017

One week passed. Ze. Two weeks, ze. Long story short we went to the police station and saw the receptionist swinging on the chair. He said — FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017

"We don forensic am finish, we no find anything" 😭😭😭 — FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017

To top it off they asked sis to pay 3k for the chair because it was part of a crime scene. Your policemen are finished let me tell you😂😂 — FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017

At the scene of my grandfather's murder, they used their bare hands to take evidence away. 😖😖😖 — 'Kayode A (@kayodea) June 6, 2017

In December, my family house was burgled, they cut the burglary proof when no one was around and they got in. I rushed over with the police — Pablito (@Oga_ba) June 6, 2017

The policeman walked around the house took somethings he said were evidence, took the gas tank that was used to cut the burglary proof… — Pablito (@Oga_ba) June 6, 2017

Said investigations will take place, monies were exchanged for supposed mobilisation… anyways it's June 2017… we are yet to see findings — Pablito (@Oga_ba) June 6, 2017

We just moved on because we learnt the funny way how to laugh in forensic — Pablito (@Oga_ba) June 6, 2017

😂😂 Nigeria is finished, we are just living in the remains — gazelle (@GazelleUjah) June 6, 2017

Lmaooooo. That part killed me. 'we don forensic am finish' — KAZEEM (@don_kazzy) June 6, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tope Dimaro (@dimaro_tope) June 6, 2017

This can't be all… — Ayo Paul (@DesignsPapi) June 6, 2017

Forensic am finish. 😂😂😂 God bless us. — The Lolo👑🌻♒️ (@EmpressBeeBee) June 7, 2017

Nija my country 😂😂😂 — Musa Wali (@_mbmw) June 7, 2017

Where we dey go, e far gan.