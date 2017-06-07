The Thread: “We don forensic am finish” | Hilarious tales about Police NG’s incompetence

The Nigeria Police Force is a walking bag of contradictions: from their logo to their motto to their behaviour; everything screams help! We “know not what we do”. And this thread reinforces that.

Picture a policeman abroad: suave, well trained, professional, analytical skills par excellence, intelligent, understands crime, and connecting the dots, you get the drift.

Now picture a policeman in Nigeria…

*Sigh*

Should we even bother? Let’s not.

So Jaymar, concerned about the growth of the Force, posed this question:

Little did she know she had opened a can of worms:

Where we dey go, e far gan.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “I walked in on them having sex” | A flood of crazy stories follow this ‘innocent’ question

The Thread: “Women are cheating savages/geniuses”- An exposé

The Thread: Lady pleads empathy for Dammy Krane and Nigerians rain hell