The Thread: “We don forensic am finish” | Hilarious tales about Police NG’s incompetence

The Nigeria Police Force is a walking bag of contradictions: from their logo to their motto to their behaviour; everything screams help! We “know not what we do”. And this thread reinforces that.
Picture a policeman abroad: suave, well trained, professional, analytical skills par excellence, intelligent, understands crime, and connecting the dots, you get the drift.
Now picture a policeman in Nigeria…
So Jaymar, concerned about the growth of the Force, posed this question:
Will Nigeria ever get to d stage of using forensic science 🔬 to solve crime? 🤔
— Jaymara Daniel (@JaymaraD) June 5, 2017
Little did she know she had opened a can of worms:
LMAO let me tell you about my encounter with Nigerian police forensics https://t.co/sGlXAiDOsk
— FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017
Thieves got into my mum's school and stole things from the computer room. Computers, ACs, etc. When the police came to inspect, they saw a
— FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017
One week passed. Ze. Two weeks, ze. Long story short we went to the police station and saw the receptionist swinging on the chair. He said
— FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017
"We don forensic am finish, we no find anything" 😭😭😭
— FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017
To top it off they asked sis to pay 3k for the chair because it was part of a crime scene. Your policemen are finished let me tell you😂😂
— FK. (@fkabudu) June 6, 2017
At the scene of my grandfather's murder, they used their bare hands to take evidence away. 😖😖😖
— 'Kayode A (@kayodea) June 6, 2017
In December, my family house was burgled, they cut the burglary proof when no one was around and they got in. I rushed over with the police
— Pablito (@Oga_ba) June 6, 2017
The policeman walked around the house took somethings he said were evidence, took the gas tank that was used to cut the burglary proof…
— Pablito (@Oga_ba) June 6, 2017
Said investigations will take place, monies were exchanged for supposed mobilisation… anyways it's June 2017… we are yet to see findings
— Pablito (@Oga_ba) June 6, 2017
We just moved on because we learnt the funny way how to laugh in forensic
— Pablito (@Oga_ba) June 6, 2017
— gazelle (@GazelleUjah) June 6, 2017
— #ISP (@Bolarinwaiyanu) June 6, 2017
— KAZEEM (@don_kazzy) June 6, 2017
This can't be all…
