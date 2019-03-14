Who is Ifu Ennada trying to destroy in this clip of #BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reunion?

We have just been blessed with footage of the upcoming reunion of housemates from the Double Wahala season of Big Brother Naija, to get our spirits high about the fourth season of the reality show. There have been doubts if a reunion would happen this year. And now that DStv has confirmed it via their official Twitter handle, we can expect vestiges of all the drama, hostility, fun that shaped a truly entertaining and turbulent third season.

Double Wahala has memorable housemates like Cee-C, Tobi Bakre, Nina, Alex, Teddy A and Ifu Ennada. Speaking of Ifu Ennada, we can see her bringing the drama and heat in the clip above as Alex tries to calm her down. Around them is a security official and abiding host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who makes an attempt to placate her. Question is: who is Ifu Ennada squabbling with? The one person that comes to mind is Cee-C. Ifu Ennada and Cee-C have argued and fought during the season, and I can vividly remember how Cee-C made sure she had something to say to everyone, unpleasant or not.

We don’t know when the upcoming reunion will air, but the Big Brother Naija pop-up channel is still on DStv, showing snippets of all the drama from Double Wahala and See Gobbe. And that will do for now.

 

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

