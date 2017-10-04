Why we kill people | Suspected Boko Haram member reveals

As he was being paraded by the Police, Bashir who was arrested in Akoko South-East local government area, Ondo, said he is “officer in Boko Haram”, adding that “killing means nothing to us”.

Key excerpts:

“I am an officer in Boko Haram, I was arrested by the police when I wanted to go and eat. Other members of the gang and I have been meeting in the bush on how to carry out attacks on Ondo state.”

“Killing means nothing to us. I have once killed two people with gun. I killed one man and a boy; we just kill people at will.

“We kill people because we believe that those practising western education are evil doers and we must kill them.”

The police commissioner of Ondo, Gbenga Adeyanju said, “If they (Boko Haram) remain in this state, we will get them; it is our work, we know how to get them.”