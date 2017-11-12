Wike’s security personnel clash with Amaechi’s aides in Port Harcourt (WATCH)

Security personnel of both Governor Nyesom Wike and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi clashed at the along Trans-Amadi road in Port-Harcourt on Saturday.

While Wike had claimed that he was attacked, Amaechi alleged that he was almost killed by the governors security aides.

Both political giants had become enemies since the 2015 election when the PDP took over in the state.

Watch the scene of the incident below;

  • Darlinton Chime says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:00 am

    So you want to tell me that COMEDIAN GOV’ WIKE can go to these length just for the sake of 2nd term at all cost Just to avoid potential Kuje prison on or before / after 2019.. Wike wants 2nd term at all cost Be it to sacrifice 1000 lives to enable him get extended amnesty by all means.

    Reply

