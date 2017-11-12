I was almost shot | Wike, Amaechi trade blames over alleged clash by their security personnel

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike was reportedly attacked at Nwanja Junction on Trans-Amadi road in the state on Saturday.

The governors spokesman, Simeon Nwakaudu in a statement alleged that the attack was carried out by security operatives attached to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

What he said:

The governor was reportedly on project inspection when the incident happened.

The soldiers and SARs personnel attacked the policemen in the pilot car and hit the escort rider.

He said, “Also part of the attack, was the commander of Rivers SARS, Mr. Akin Fakorede who received the minister of transportation at the Port Harcourt International Airport and accompanied him on his trip.

“After the attack, the Rivers state governor continued with his inspection of Projects. Governor Wike was not harmed, despite the attack.

“The minister of transportation had over 50 SARS personnel, soldiers and mobile policemen in his motorcade.”

Amaechi’s response:

In his own statement, Amaechi claimed that he was almost shot by security personnel attached to Governor Wike.

He said the personnel surrounded his car and threatened to shoot him.

A statement issued by his media office read: “Accompanied by cars of many of his supporters, the minister’s black jeep was intercepted and blocked at the junction by the security motorcycle outrider attached to Wike after two cars had passed through.

“One of the two cars had security men assigned to protect the minister in Port Harcourt. Suddenly, gun-toting security men attached to Wike’s convoy, surrounded the minister’s car, threatening to shoot him.

“They hit the car, tried to smash the windscreens, back and side windows and broke a side mirror. All through this attack, Amaechi remained calm, inside the fortified Jeep. While the attack occurred, Wike remained inside his vehicle.

“The minister eventually passed through after the intervention of the security team on ground to protect him in Port Harcourt.

“However, when governor Wike got to the point where the incident occurred after Amaechi’s vehicle had gone by, his security men blocked the road again, dragged out from a vehicle and thoroughly beat up a policeman attached to protect Amaechi in Port Harcourt. The policeman’s rifle was also taken from him.”