Will #LetsFightCovid19 change the ‘only me’ mindset of the average Nigerian?

If you considered the adverse reactions of Nigerians in the South to the killings in Northern Nigeria as well as the lackadaisical attitude of many Nigerians towards problems that don’t directly affect them, then you will understand why these prejudiced senses need urgent cleansing – with spiritual, moral and biological sanitisers.

You can’t argue that practically less than 1% of Nigeria’s population show concern towards the people who die every other day for several reasons – including the ‘they deserve it’ geng. There used to be a time when we actually opened ‘BREAKING NEWS’ on a number of people killed in a particular town or city. We would read it, go on social media and use it as an opportunity to demand that security is improved in Nigeria. There were even mini-protests and marches in that period. Now, we scroll pass even the headlines. Our current demand for anything in Nigeria almost sounds like the faint voice of a baby that just finished crying.

As we speak, there’s a pandemic causing havoc in Nigeria and across the globe, and while we still have stints of inhumanity rearing its head at every opportunity; we have seen that people – notwithstanding the ethnicity or gender – can agree on doing something substantial to stop another big problem.

As at 5:00PM WAT, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Nigeria recorded 46 cases of COVID-19. 30 cases in Lagos, 8 in the FCT, 3 in ogun, 1 in Bauchi and 1 each in Edo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo respectively. To stop its spread, state governments – especially Lagos and the federal government have put measures in place.

A total lockdown of Lagos and Abuja has been the topic a few days ago and the government listened. Consequently, apart from closing schools, churches, mosques and offices, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that only traders selling food and food items should be seen in market places. The lockdown is not a request but a necessity to stop the spread of the pandemic but what happens to those who can only feed their stomachs and pay their bills from a daily income? Even if other necessities like electricity and water are given for free during the lockdown period, how would these people feed?

Billionaires and celebrities around the world have given what they can – in cash and equipment but Nigerians are asking what their own celebrities are doing to help fight the coronavirus? They probably listened or were waiting to be asked.

Nigerian celebrities where are you ooo??? Be an exemplary figure. José Mourinho delivered food and other essentials to the elderly and vulnerable yesterday so they didn't have to leave their home and risk coronavirus infection. What a man. 👏 #LetsFightCovid19 — B^B^LOLA (@EkitiOracle) March 25, 2020

Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham joined the charity trend, as she sent relief materials to people at Ibadan, Ilorin, Abeokuta, and some other states.

“Hi guys, looking for genuine and honest people who can help me out with this. I will send you money but your account has to be functioning and these will be monitored every step of the way. Please comment below,” she wrote on her IG Page.

But she’s not alone in this. On Twitter, singer, Runtown dedicated ten million naira as he understands that Nigeria has an unimaginable poverty rate.

HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS . WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS — Runtown (@iRuntown) March 25, 2020

PLEASE AND PLEASE ONLY IF YOU LACK ,THESE THINGS ARE SPIRITUAL YOU KNOW — Runtown (@iRuntown) March 25, 2020

In the same light Peruzzi says he is giving out to 100 people.

So now Im sending 10k each to 100 people. ❤️ https://t.co/amQ8y6cucz — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) March 25, 2020

We hope the people who got monies or items would remember to share.

But that’s not all that can be given. Consistent reminder of the importance to stay home and observe social distancing is good too as well as educating people on the symptoms, what to do and what to avoid are some other ways to fight the scourge. Interestingly, there are people joining this struggle already:

As you all know the fight against COVID-19 is still going on. To be on a safe side, kindly wash your hand With sanitizer and stay away from Crowded areas. No virus will come your way. Stay safe. #LetFightCovid19 . — Boda_keji (@Boda_Keji) March 25, 2020

#COVID19: Kaduna State Government is fumigating all markets across the state in an effort to stop the spread of Corona virus in the state.#LetsFightCovid19 #Covid19Out #stayathomeNigerians pic.twitter.com/pg3xJpNRot — Chongai man (@TurakinArewa) March 25, 2020

Going out to share gloves to Traders around my vicinity#LetsFightCovid19 together. 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/cpPuoZSufV — Dreal Osas. 🇳🇬 (@OsasDreal) March 25, 2020

I have been distributing face mask made by me to Kado fish market since on Thursday,just to help @NCDCgov to fight #CoronaVirusNigeria .sincerely only for the poor masses, not for sale#LetsFightCovid19 #stayathomeNigerians pic.twitter.com/o1sRX5vcBv — #tamsapparelle (@OpuyalayeTamuno) March 25, 2020

This virus doesn’t move,

People move it.

We stop moving around,

the virus stops moving,

Always wash your hands with soap for at least 30 secs ,use hand sanitizers frequently,avoid social gatherings

STAY AT HOME!!!!!#LetsFightCoVid19 — MACHALA 🦅 (@mukhtar_siraj) March 24, 2020

While we URGE CITIZENS to stay home, please be URGED to go out there and distribute FOOD SUPPLIES for them, people won’t STAY HOME and EAT THEMSELVES.

I repeat HUNGERisDEADLIER.

•#TachaSafetyPrecautions #CoronaVirusInNigeria #LetsFightCovid19 — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) March 25, 2020

It’s all commendable and we hope that more concerted efforts will help keep Nigeria safe and inspire acts of concern towards our everyday challenges.