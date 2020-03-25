Will #LetsFightCovid19 change the ‘only me’ mindset of the average Nigerian?

If you considered the adverse reactions of Nigerians in the South to the killings in Northern Nigeria as well as the lackadaisical attitude of many Nigerians towards problems that don’t directly affect them, then you will understand why these prejudiced senses need urgent cleansing – with spiritual, moral and biological sanitisers 

You can’t argue that practically less than 1% of Nigeria’s population show concern towards the people who die every other day for several reasons – including the ‘they deserve it’ geng. There used to be a time when we actually opened ‘BREAKING NEWS’ on a number of people killed in a particular town or city. We would read it, go on social media and use it as an opportunity to demand that security is improved in Nigeria. There were even mini-protests and marches in that period. Now, we scroll pass even the headlines. Our current demand for anything in Nigeria almost sounds like the faint voice of a baby that just finished crying.  

As we speak, there’s a pandemic causing havoc in Nigeria and across the globe, and while we still have stints of inhumanity rearing its head at every opportunity; we have seen that people – notwithstanding the ethnicity or gender – can agree on doing something substantial to stop another big problem.  

As at 5:00PM WAT, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Nigeria recorded 46 cases of COVID-19. 30 cases in Lagos, 8 in the FCT, 3 in ogun, 1 in Bauchi and 1 each in Edo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo respectively.  To stop its spread, state governments – especially Lagos and the federal government have put measures in place.

A total lockdown of Lagos and Abuja has been the topic a few days ago and the government listened. Consequently, apart from closing schools, churches, mosques and offices, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that only traders selling food and food items should be seen in market places. The lockdown is not a request but a necessity to stop the spread of the pandemic but what happens to those who can only feed their stomachs and pay their bills from a daily income? Even if other necessities like electricity and water are given for free during the lockdown period, how would these people feed?  

Billionaires and celebrities around the world have given what they can – in cash and equipment but Nigerians are asking what their own celebrities are doing to help fight the coronavirus? They probably listened or were waiting to be asked.  

Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham joined the charity trend, as she sent relief materials to people at Ibadan, Ilorin, Abeokuta, and some other states. 

“Hi guys, looking for genuine and honest people who can help me out with this. I will send you money but your account has to be functioning and these will be monitored every step of the way. Please comment below,” she wrote on her IG Page. 

But she’s not alone in this. On Twitter, singer, Runtown dedicated ten million naira as he understands that Nigeria has an unimaginable poverty rate 

In the same light Peruzzi says he is giving out to 100 people.  

We hope the people who got monies or items would remember to share.  

But that’s not all that can be given. Consistent reminder of the importance to stay home and observe social distancing is good too as well as educating people on the symptoms, what to do and what to avoid are some other ways to fight the scourge. Interestingly, there are people joining this struggle already:  

It’s all commendable and we hope that more concerted efforts will help keep Nigeria safe and inspire acts of concern towards our everyday challenges.

 

 

 

