World Teachers Day: Maltina appreciates Lagos Government for honouring Maltina School Games Medalists

Maltina joins the rest of the world to celebrate Teachers on International Teachers’ Day as the excitement settles on the recently concluded Maltina School Games. Nigeria’s number one malt drink also sends a nod of appreciation to the Lagos State Government for its effort in recognising the students who represented the state excellently and won medals at this year’s maiden edition of the Maltina School Games.

In appreciation of the state government’s effort in honouring all 37 medal-winning students from Lagos State who participated in the Maltina School Games competition, Funso Ayeni, the National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., said, “The bedrock of sustainable sports development is school sports. Sports are essential for the overall well-being, development of social, and leadership skills of school students. Many great sportsmen and women developed themselves while they were in school because they were given the right support.”

“This is why Maltina is particularly grateful to the Lagos State government for the recognition given to the event, the support received from the other participating States of Anambra, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory and the students who came fully to represent their States and won medals. This State-led recognition and support speaks volumes about how committed the States are to sustainable sports development,” he concluded.

On celebrating International Teachers’ Day, Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager – Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc, commented “For all the work they do in nurturing dreams, in creating and sustaining structures for these students to be able to pursue their passion, we celebrate teachers across the country and the world. We couldn’t have achieved what we did at the Maltina School Games without the selfless service of teachers.”

“Maltina is committed to supporting platforms such as the Maltina School Games for young people to explore their talents. We were excited to see the display of sportsmanship spirit exhibited in the maiden edition of the Maltina School Games which held earlier this year.”

“Maltina continues to champion young Nigerians to access their freedom of expression to become whatever version of themselves they wish to be. With the introduction of two new exciting Maltina flavors – Vanilla and Pineapple – Maltina has expanded the range of ways its loyal consumers can explore their creativity”, she concluded.

During a reception ceremony held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere on Thursday 17th September, the Lagos State Government honoured all 37 medal-winning students representing Lagos State who emerged from the Maltina School Games competition with training kits. The event also witnessed the official handover of the Overall Best State Trophy to Lagos State for emerging as the State with the most medal wins during the National finals of the Maltina School Games held on 11th, March 2020.

Maltina School Games sets precedent in school sports with the maiden edition and intends to keep that in the coming years as a leading inter-school game for young Nigerians across the country.