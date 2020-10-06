Laycon’s take on leadership has great lessons for Nigerian youth

Youth are strategic to social change and any nation that denies its youth an enabling environment to participate in nation-building does so at its peril.

Laycon, the Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, gives us food for thought on youth leadership in the video below.

So I read up on the Unification of Germany, Otto von Bismarck. Laycon used this example to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an elected government official to be a part of national development. As a citizen, you can contribute to nation building. #OgunYouthWelcomeLaycon pic.twitter.com/extHLmF8Mh — Analyst (@BbnaijaAnalyst) October 6, 2020

The ex-BBN housemate took us back to European history to paint a picture of the great impact the youth can have on social change.

He said, “the unification of Germany couldn’t have been possible without minds like Otto von Bismarck and didn’t necessarily have to become a Chancellor at first.”

He went on to talk about how the end of the Napoleonic war wouldn’t have been possible without the likes of Fouche and Talleyrand who were not even part of the ruling class in France as at then.

How Nigerians reacted:

According to history, Germany became a modern, unified nation under the leadership of Otto von Bismarck (popularly known as the “Iron Chancellor”) between 1815-1898. He later ruled the first Prussia and entire Germany between 1862 and 1890. He was described as a master strategist who initiated decisive wars with Denmark, Austria and France to unite 39 independent German states under Prussian leadership. He also introduced progressive reforms—including universal male suffrage and the establishment of the first welfare state to achieve his goals. However, his manipulation of European rivalries to make Germany a world power according to history fueled the two World Wars.

One thing that is common amongst Otto von Bismarck, Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord and Fouche is that all three of these men, in their youth, contributed to milestone achievements during their era.

Bringing it home to our setting, we will remember Nelson Mandela who will forever be remembered for his immense contribution to ending apartheid in South Africa. And Nigeria’s own Chief Obafemi Awolowo is also fondly remembered for the strategic role he played along with some of his contemporaries in Nigeria’s nationalist movement that eventually secured the nation’s independence from British rule.

Interestingly, both men achieved these feats in their youth and the peculiar movements they started began before they ascended the political seat of power.

Unfortunately, there is a departure from what was and what obtains in our society today as the youth seem to have lost their pride of place in nation-building. This is sadly due to a lack of an enabling environment for youth participation in the polity. Studies have shown that several African countries, including Nigeria, are yet to develop comprehensive and effective policies to deal with the issues that have stalled youth contribution to nation-building even though they are believed to be the future leaders.

Among the many factors contributing to lack of youth participation in leadership are unemployment, poor education and the lack of youth inclusion despite instituting laws such as the “not too young to run bill” that to address the issue. According to reports, 73% of youth are restrained from running for political offices, and this is counter-productive to nation-building because youths are the engine of growth and development in any society; because they have the zeal and perspectives which many of the older generations lack.

Notwithstanding the constraints, the Nigerian youth must rise to the occasion and take up the responsibility as leaders and influencers of social change with the understanding that they do not necessarily need to hold political offices to effect positive change in our society as Lekan rightly pointed out. It only takes positive use of our voices as youths to set in motion the change we desire in our nation.