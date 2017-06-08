YABATECH students protest tuition fees hike (PHOTOS)

Students of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, on Thursday, embarked on a protest against the decision of the Management over the decision to increase tuition fees.

The school gates were locked, preventing the staff and students from entering the premises.

The protest started at about 8 a.m. with more than 100 students assembling at the main gate, as activities were paralysed for about seven hours, according to Sahara Reporters.

A student leader, Akinola Abiodun, said the students were displeased that the Rector, Margaret Kudi Ladipo, was absent at a meeting with the Students Union, as they had planned to speak to her directly. Also absent were the five other principal officers of the institution.

“We had a preliminary meeting with the school management. The six principal officers of the college were not available. We only had the Deputy Rector (Administration) in attendance. We were, however, assured that the school management will be better represented tomorrow by 3pm. As it is, we are suspending all our activities till the meeting holds,” Akinola said.

A student said the students are not ready to accept an increment from N19,200 to N23,000.

“In a recessed economy where the Federal Government is reluctant to pay above N18,000 as minimum wage, it is wrong to increase school fees. One of our school hostels got burnt last year. Despite the increment in fees, which began last year, the renovation of the hostel has not commenced. There are rumors that the school administration intends to make students of that particular hostel pay for the damage done,” said the student.