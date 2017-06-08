Lipton celebrates Ramadan with Muslim faithful; encourages Nigerians to think less and do more this season

As Muslims all over the country continue with the Annual Ramadan Fast, Nigeria’s no 1 tea beverage brand from Unilever PLC has announced plans to connect with Muslims during this Holy month through its ‘Don’t Just Think; Do’ campaign.

This campaign promotes the essence of Ramadan and what it represents to the Muslim population as it focuses on driving everyone to #ThinkLessDoMore by taking concrete selfless actions and expecting nothing in return.

Speaking about the rationale behind the campaign during one of the mosque activations, Adetayo Adesokan, Brand Manager Lipton, Unilever Nigeria PLC explained that the Ramadan period is an important one for Muslims and Lipton consumers across Nigeria. It is not only a time of reflection and prayers but also a time to reach out to someone in need. He added that “It is a common reality to all that we all have good intentions and thoughts however we often times don’t take the next step of turning these thoughts into action, as our busy lives get in the way of turning our good thoughts into actions’’.

“As part of activities lined up to get more people to do good, we are embarking on a ‘Do More Cities Tour’ to celebrate and reward individuals who have positively impacted their communities by engaging in selfless acts throughout the country,” he added.

The Lipton Ramadan Mobile Lounge has so far visited mosques in Kano, Abuja and Lagos, driving the message of going beyond just thinking, but doing good this Holy season.

The ‘Don’t Just Think; Do’ campaign continues with Lipton’s Ramadan Mobile Lounge visiting more states including Kano, Sokoto, Niger, Oyo, Osun, Bauchi, Katsina, Ogun amongst others to share the message of doing good with Muslims across Nigeria.