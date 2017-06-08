The Media Blog: We just spent 30 minutes watching Trace Naija and our view of Nigerian music is dim

“Tu-ku-tu-ku-tu-tu”

‘Feelings’, by Mr Eazi, something we can’t be bothered to remember by Kcee, and ‘Yawa’ by Tekno, amongst others.

All these songs have the exact same beat. Like, literally, the exact same thing. It’s like listening to to one long, boring, unimaginative song in a loop.

We just spent a few minutes under 30 minutes watching Trace NAIJA and we are reminded why watching Nigerian music channels is not the kind of thing a critic should submit herself to.

You get bored, frustrated, antsy and asking yourself ‘what is the meaning of life?’

Na wa.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: The music of branding

The Media Blog: The Culture Custodian flubs a headline inspiring much chuckle and shaking of head

The Media Blog: We love Inspector K, but its last episode was really bad