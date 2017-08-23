The YNaija Tracklist: Provide evidence of your agreement with Ojukwu | IPOB tells Buhari | FG may increase remuneration of certain agencies – Osinbajo | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Provide evidence of your agreement with Ojukwu | IPOB tells Buhari – YNaija
FG may increase remuneration of certain agencies – Osinbajo – YNaija
Boko Haram has used 83 children as suicide bombers this year – UNICEF – YNaija
Court orders forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani – YNaija
Forged crude oil allocation letters in circulation – NNPC – YNaija
You must keep Nigeria one, Buhari orders security chiefs – Punch
PDP Says APC’s Spokesman Is Clever By Half – Vanguard
CBN: Forex monthly demand jumps to N588b – The Nation
Police commission promotes 6,455 senior officers – Daily Trust
Trump: ‘I’ll close government’ to build wall – BBC
