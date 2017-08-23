The media provides a platform for hate groups – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again taken a swipe at the media.

Trump who has had a running battle with the media since the inception of his administration said this late Tuesday at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, accused the media of providing a platform to hate groups.

He added that the media was in the habit of turning a blind eye to the gang violence on the streets.

He said, “Not only does the media give a platform to hate groups, but the media turns a blind eye to the gang violence on our streets, the values of our public schools, the destruction of our wealth at the hands of the terrible, terrible trade deals made by politicians…”

Trump added that his administration is committed to the safety of all Americans.