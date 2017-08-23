The media provides a platform for hate groups – Trump

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 22: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center during a rally on August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. An earlier statement by the president that he was considering a pardon for Joe Arpaio,, the former sheriff of Maricopa County who was convicted of criminal contempt of court for defying a court order in a case involving racial profiling, has angered Latinos and immigrant rights advocates. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again taken a swipe at the media.

Trump who has had a running battle with the media since the inception of his administration said this late Tuesday at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, accused the media of providing a platform to hate groups.

He added that the media was in the habit of turning a blind eye to the gang violence on the streets.

He said, “Not only does the media give a platform to hate groups, but the media turns a blind eye to the gang violence on our streets, the values of our public schools, the destruction of our wealth at the hands of the terrible, terrible trade deals made by politicians…”

Trump added that his administration is committed to the safety of all Americans.

