Facebook launches dedicated tab for Safety Check feature

Facebook announced on Monday that it is making Safety Check easier to find on its platform.

Facebook’s goal to build a safe and supportive community just got a boost as it announced that people can now see from a single source the recent places where Safety Check has been activated.

Getting information about loved ones during a crisis situation is important, and with this upgrade by Facebook, everyone can now check in with their friends and family to learn more about the situation so as to find/give help accordingly via a dedicated tab.

The company announced that it will be rolling out this upgrade gradually over the next few weeks.

Safety Check was launched by Facebook in 2014 to help people check in on the welfare of their loved ones during crisis situations, and this new dedicated tab makes it easier to do so.