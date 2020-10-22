#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Buhari disregards Lekki Massacre in nationwide address | #EndSARS

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to discontinue street protests but, however, made no mention of the events leading to the Lekki Massacre or the lives lost in his nationwide address at 7pm on Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, armed men in military uniform opened fire on protesters who had assembled at the Lekki toll gate for two weeks. The incident sparked global outrage, with many criticising President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice-president for not addressing the nation publicly.

Following a detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation in a national broadcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm. This development was disclosed in a statement issued by the state house.

 

More details later…

 

