#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Adamu Garba wants #EndSWAT protests to end and wants to sue Jack Dorsey for endorsing it

What started as a simple hashtag on Twitter has now evolved into a global movement calling for an end to oppression and a demand for good governance for the Nigerian youth. The attention the #EndSARS movement is getting shows the youth now have global support to effect change in the polity despite stiff opposition.

The latest member of the international community to endorse the #EndSARS movement is the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who took to his Twitter handle Wednesday, to call for Bitcoin donations to help #EndSARS, earning himself profound admiration from many Nigerians for showing understanding to the plight of the youth.

Reactions:

 

Meanwhile, Nigerians are infuriated over the continuous show of insensitivity on the part of the political class to the legitimate concerns of the youth, especially after Adamu Garba, a former Senator of Yobe South District, took to his twitter page to warn Twitter’s CEO to stay away from Nigerian politics while threatening him with a lawsuit for lending his voice to the #EndSARS protest. 

Reactions:

The double standard of our leaders is seen every day from the way they address the issues that concern the youth. Their attitude towards those supporting an end to the oppression of the youth through the #EndSARS protest contradicts their claims of ending the problems despite the supposed disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and its replacement with the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) which appears to be mere rebranding.

A critical examination of the situation readily shows why Nigerians are not ready to back down from the #EndSARS protest any time soon – at least not until our political leaders proffer concrete solutions to the problems that have made the youth an endangered species in their own country under a government that swore to protect the lives of the citizens. If the international community recognises the need to attend to the plight of the youth, our political representatives ought to know better and do better.

Jack Dorsey’s endorsement of the #EndSARS protest is a welcome development. It is hoped that the #EndSARS movement will yield the desired change as it gains more support globally.

