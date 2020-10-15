#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Nigerian Army’s press statement holds more threats than support for protesters | #EndSWAT

A reoccurring conversation from the #EndSARS protest that has progressed for over a week is the deconstruction of many harmful systems in Nigeria. From the attention geared against police brutality, bad governance, outrageous salaries and allowances awarded to government executives, this protest is one that will remain a breakthrough for many conversations that are long overdue in Nigeria.

However, the protest has been met with precipitous oppositions – both internally and externally.  Where internally, distraction has been organised to sway protesters from the goal, external oppositions have continued to grow from the very government that Nigerians are fighting against.

And now, in a press release by the Nigerian Army, Director of Public Relations, Sagir Musa, it has been made known that the army is ready to defend the country and its democracy at all costs. He warned ‘subversive elements’ and ‘trouble makers’ to desist from any action that will affect the country. The statement also shows readiness to work with Nigeria’s civil authority on whatever capacity to maintain law and order.

 

READ ALSO – #NASSpayCutNow: It is ridiculous for anyone to say these demands are too much

Here’s the statement in full:

PRESS RELEASE:

NIGERIAN ARMY REMAINS RESOLUTE TO THE PEACE AND STABILITY OF THE NATION

“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

“As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the constitution of the country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defending the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity.”

But, we all know power belongs to the people and this attempt to stop the protests should hope to meet strong opposition from Nigerian youth.

 

The statement indicates a potential escalation of a standoff between protesters and the army. The Nigerian government’s approach so far may have been influenced by the scale of the demonstrations from the youth. However, it is imperative to stress that these measures only go on to show how the Nigerian government responds negligently to the demands of its citizens.

The #EndSARS protest is undoubtedly the largest protest in over a decade and the demands are simple with resistance against measures instituted to try and quell them.

Here are a few reactions:

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu October 15, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Adamu Garba wants #EndSWAT protests to end and wants to sue Jack Dorsey for endorsing it

What started as a simple hashtag on Twitter has now evolved into a global movement calling for an end to ...

Chinedu Okafor October 15, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSUpdate: Traditional religion faithful join the fight against police brutality | #EndSWAT

The first woman to become the General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, Sharon Burrow once said, “Out of ...

Michael Isaac October 15, 2020

#NASSpayCutNow: It is ridiculous for anyone to say these demands are too much

If we can all for a moment hyper-visualise a Nigerian senator and someone as regular as a bus conductor at ...

Michael Isaac October 14, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Here’s why your stereotypes and profiling is part of the problem | #EndSWAT

Reductive generalizations about a class or group of people are incredibly commonplace in Nigeria. A man with dreadlocks must be ...

Chinedu Okafor October 14, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSUpdate: What does it say about Nigeria, if it takes N1,500 to enlist a Pro-SARS member? | #EndSWAT

If there is one thing the #Endsars movement can hang its hat on, it’s the fact that despite protesters having ...

Michael Isaac October 14, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Why Nigeria could benefit from a Youth Democratic Party | #EndSWAT

Nigerian youths have been called several things by politicians; Lazy, irresponsible and incompetent being just a few of the popular ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail