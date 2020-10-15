YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Nigerian Army’s press statement holds more threats than support for protesters | #EndSWAT

A reoccurring conversation from the #EndSARS protest that has progressed for over a week is the deconstruction of many harmful systems in Nigeria. From the attention geared against police brutality, bad governance, outrageous salaries and allowances awarded to government executives, this protest is one that will remain a breakthrough for many conversations that are long overdue in Nigeria.

However, the protest has been met with precipitous oppositions – both internally and externally. Where internally, distraction has been organised to sway protesters from the goal, external oppositions have continued to grow from the very government that Nigerians are fighting against.

And now, in a press release by the Nigerian Army, Director of Public Relations, Sagir Musa, it has been made known that the army is ready to defend the country and its democracy at all costs. He warned ‘subversive elements’ and ‘trouble makers’ to desist from any action that will affect the country. The statement also shows readiness to work with Nigeria’s civil authority on whatever capacity to maintain law and order.

PRESS RELEASE NIGERIAN ARMY REMAINS RESOLUTE TO THE PEACE AND STABILITY OF THE NATIONhttps://t.co/kE6ja03z1W — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) October 15, 2020

Here’s the statement in full:

PRESS RELEASE:

NIGERIAN ARMY REMAINS RESOLUTE TO THE PEACE AND STABILITY OF THE NATION

“The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

“As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the constitution of the country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defending the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity.”

But, we all know power belongs to the people and this attempt to stop the protests should hope to meet strong opposition from Nigerian youth.

The statement indicates a potential escalation of a standoff between protesters and the army. The Nigerian government’s approach so far may have been influenced by the scale of the demonstrations from the youth. However, it is imperative to stress that these measures only go on to show how the Nigerian government responds negligently to the demands of its citizens.

The #EndSARS protest is undoubtedly the largest protest in over a decade and the demands are simple with resistance against measures instituted to try and quell them.

Here are a few reactions:

And we come in peace and with peace.

We are just concerned for your unborn children, Dear @HQNigerianArmy — Apt #EndSarsNow (@peterparne) October 15, 2020

So Buratai God of war that shows incapabilities in all areas is looking for how to use peaceful protester shine…thunder will use wifi to locate you soon… #EndSWAT #Anonymous #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/mhJdjEenli — 🅺🅸🅽🅶 🆃🆈🆇👑 KING TYX👑 (@_teazzy_) October 15, 2020

If any single protester is killed by Buratai during these protests, he will go to ICC. He thinks this is Shiite issue. Can someone start a petition on https://t.co/XoZ8Qa2NB6 for him already? #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/cKdkWEGsS5 — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) October 15, 2020

Dear @USinNigeria, @UKinNigeria & @EUinNigeria, kindly take notice of this statement by the Chief of Army Staff -Buratai in case his men wound or kill any protester in the country. It will come in handy for his VISA BAN. #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/hfEK5aT2Tt — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) October 15, 2020