YNaijaEndSARSUpdate: Is the government fighting back with thugs? | #AlausaProtest

As we’ve seen historically, through countless cases, a peaceful protest is only a few violent acts away from turning to a national crisis.

Protests are naturally a result of the dissatisfaction of a people stemming from a failure of the Government or some other administrative body to attend to the concerns of said people. The protest Nigeria is currently experiencing is no different.

All of this would have been easily avoidable if the government had been accountable to the security outfit it gave the mandate to kill innocent Nigerians. The outrage would have never erupted this much if victims of police brutality were given justice, and rogue officers reprimanded, but the government has failed to do that. Instead, it has turned a blind eye to the heinous crimes, perpetrated by the Federal Anti Robbery Squad, (FSARS), some of which were actually caught on camera.

As a result, a wildfire in the form of #EndSARS protest is engulfing the nation. However, this wildfire so far has been largely constructive, with protesters merely using their voice and their numbers to facilitate positive change, and bring an end to a law enforcement agency which has persistently acted with utter impunity.

You would think that a public outcry with such a reasonable motive would be met with an equally rational and practical response from the Nigerian government, but here we are, one week later with no real progress in sight. Instead, peaceful protests are being met with violence.

This pro-SARS movement which is quickly turning ugly began yesterday when a group of hoodlums allegedly given the sum of ₦1,500 each, disrupted the peaceful protests at Berger Bridge Abuja. Fortunately, the thugs were overpowered and handed to the police.

Similarly in Lagos, touts have stormed the Alausa protest and looked to scare away protesters, but they too were overwhelmed by the number of protesters.

However, said anarchic events have resumed today as touts yet again stormed the Alausa protests. These touts are reported to be even more aggressive than they were yesterday and some disturbing reports have surfaced.

AMBULANCES ARE NEEDED AT THE ALAUSA PROTEST GROUND. HOODLUMS HAVE ATTACKED THE PEACEFUL PROTESTERS, BEATING AND STABBING THEM! #AlausaProtest #EndSWAT #EndSARS — Laolao (@itz_laolao) October 15, 2020

Today, they are said to be armed and dangerous, and they don’t seem to be pulling any punches.

AMBULANCES ARE NEEDED AT #AlausaProtest some Protesters have been stabbed, this Man is losing blood!#EndSARS #EndSWAT #EndNASSpay #NASSPayCutNow Anonymous | Jack | Mesut | Landlord | James Nwafor | Twitter CEO | Garba | Made in Lagos | The Nass MC Oluomo Aunty Funke Baba Alado pic.twitter.com/Vy2brQPzDC — The Duke 👑 (@Duke_CBE) October 15, 2020

The attacks today are particularly troubling, seeing as these touts arrived in what looks to be official vehicles. According to eyewitnesses, hundreds of men conveyed in about 20 buses disrupted the Alausa protest and in one breath began to inflict harm on the protesters.

They looked to be organised, well oriented and resolved. This has caused people to reiterate one name: MC Oluomo, linking him to the attacks. While nothing is confirmed yet, many people are suggesting that these touts can only act on the orders of the man.

I knew they will 'contract' MC Oluomo and his boys to disrupt the protest in Lagos. Sadly, these thugs dont know that the #EndSARS movement is also about them. — ALADE, Abiodun T (@Biodunpen) October 15, 2020

MC Oluomo and Baba Alado sent thugs to Alausa. They came in Lagos State owned BRT buses and the Nigerian Police refused to stop them!! We managed to copy one of the bus' serial number; s/n 240171. Please RT.#AlausaProtest #EndSARS #EndSWAT — Mr Macaroni (@mr_macaronii) October 15, 2020

If the Lagos state government could use thugs from Baba Alado or MC Oluomo to attack peaceful protesters at #AlausaProtest, kdoes that not tell you enough of why Boko Haram still exists? This government thrives by keeping its citizens uncomfortable. — I am Bethel (@ophishialbethel) October 15, 2020

MC Oluomo that his children are abroad and educated will be using uneducated thugs on the streets to perpetrate evil acts on behalf of the government. Lmao okay#AlausaProtest #EndSWAT pic.twitter.com/gze10NRvxX — Jollof Daddy (@partyjollof_) October 15, 2020

Nigeria is supposedly a democracy where elected officials control institutions of state on behalf of voters. How did MC Oluomo and his army of thugs become part of this setup except that the police protect real criminals and go after innocent citizens? This is why we #EndSWAT. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist #EndSARS Convener (@ayosogunro) October 15, 2020

Also, people on Twitter have noted that police officers were largely absent from the vicinity, unlike the previous day, and other days before, which seems to suggest foul play. When police officers were eventually spotted, they looked disinterested in interfering, they simply stood by and did nothing.

Previously, at the #AlausaProtest there was always police presence. Today that thugs attacked, the police conveniently were absent. And you think people are foolish? #EndSWAT #EndSARS — Jayson Rogue the god (@jaysonrogue) October 15, 2020

LET IT BE KNOWN THAT THERE ARE NO POLICE OFFICERS ON GROUND AT ALAUSA AND PROTESTERS ARE BEING ATTACKED. Truly in Nigeria, criminals and police officers can’t be spotted together!!! #EndSWAT #AlausaProtest#AlausaProtest — Michael Mayowa (@mikkylulz) October 15, 2020

Protesters are reported to have been harassed, stabbed and beaten with sticks and the protest in Alausa momentarily seemed to be in complete disarray. However, the attacks today, much like yesterday have failed to deter the movement and protesters in Alausa are back in numbers, refusing to surrender their fundamental rights.