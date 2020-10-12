YNaijaEndSARSupdates: What you need to know about the #5for5 trend | #SARSmustend

The ‘Nigerians vs Police’ debacle has gained more momentum in the past few days and it’s all thanks to the massive involvement of many Nigerians. Hashtags such as #EndSARS, #ReformNigeriaPolice, #SARSMustEnd and a host of others have helped rally Nigerians and push them to the streets in protest against the extra-judicial killings and social injustices by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Things took a new turn when the police Inspector-General, Mohammed Adamu, announced that the unit had been disbanded, on Sunday.

Following the announcement, the IGP shared five points which were described as ‘Five things to know about the dissolution of SARS’ which attempts to address the demands of Nigerians requesting that SARS be dissolved and the entire police system reformed. The directive stated that SARS operatives would be redeployed to other functioning units of the police. This update has birthed another social media trend – #FiveForFive.

The #FiveForFive trend is a rebuttal to the police’s ‘Five things to know about the dissolution of SARS’. Nigerians are not having the declaration of a ‘ban’ and have resounded their demands; responding with their own ‘five things’ in the form of demands to be met before Nigerians take the directive seriously.

Let’s take a look at these five things:

THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT THOUGHT THAT AUDIO DISSOLVING AND REDEPLOYMENT WILL QUENCH OUR FIRE BUT THEY THOUGHT WRONG. UNTIL THE PRESIDENT HIMSELF GIVES A PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT AND MEETS OUR 5 DEMAND. WE WILL NOT STOP #SARSMUSTEND #5for5#ReformNigeriaPolice RETWEET AGGRESSIVELY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/G6Czwnbns3 — FR∆NCIS™ SAYS #EndSARS (@iam_lordvintage) October 12, 2020

Immediate release of all protesters: For the purpose of clarity, it is a gross violation of human rights to arrest and harass protesters. While many Nigerians in various locations protested the vices by SARS, the police still successful afflicted many with harm. In some parts of the country, there were reports of arrest, harassment and the loss of lives of protesters.

Demanding the immediate release of protesters is well within the rights of Nigerians who have, for the longest part, been abused by SARS and the police at large.

2. Justice for victims and their families: Because of SARS, many parents have had to bury their loved ones. In some cases, the police acknowledge the mess that has occurred, and in other cases, lives have ended with no one batting an eye. Nigerians are demanding justice for the victims by bringing guilty officers to book and compensating their families.

They gave us audio declaration not knowing we knw wat they knw. For the past 4yrs they've been giving us audio declarations. We want executive order! Cos if the President thinks we are too small for him to address, then the igp is too small for us to believe he can #EndSars. — Captain Lasur🇳🇬💪🏼 (@CaptainLasur) October 12, 2020

3. Independent investigation of Police activities: In 2019 when former acting President Yemi Osibanjo banned SARS, he ordered an investigation on the activities of SARS that has allegedly threatened the rights of Nigeria. It is becoming a norm for the police to talk about these investigations without following through.

Says Awkuzu should be opened for independent inspection, I have many stories about them, I need someone to interview me, they killed my cousin too — Kelly wester (@kendowester) October 12, 2020

Employing external services for the investigation is appropriate in achieving justice for victims and their families.

4. Psychological evaluation of police officers: For the most part, Nigerians have shared that many SARS operatives are not fit to hold the positions they hold. When you consider how the operatives have caused more harm than good, claimed lives and made ridiculous statements that support their profiling of Nigerian youth, the claims of many becomes quite valid.

Serious evaluation and screening o. Two years training. — Expedite.Dimma🏳🇦🇪🌹🥰 (@EXPEDITUS2) October 12, 2020

While Nigerians are demanding that SARS be ended, they are also pushing that operatives of the unit undergo a mental evaluation – and by an independent body – before they are redeployed to other units.

5. Increase Police salary: Another demand of Nigerians is that the salaries of police officers are increased to enable them resist extortion.

Repeat after me | The #5for5 demands: 1. INCREASE POLICE SALARY SO THEY ARE ADEQUATELY COMPENSATED FOR PROTECTING LIVES & PROPERTIES OF CITIZENS #ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #SARSmustEnd — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 12, 2020

The demands are really simple: ‘Now that you have ended SARS, do the following’.

For the most part, Nigerians have cried in one voice and the unison is like never before and we can only hope that the police and the federal government listen this time.