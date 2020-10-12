#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: What you need to know about the #5for5 trend | #SARSmustend

The ‘Nigerians vs Police’ debacle has gained more momentum in the past few days and it’s all thanks to the massive involvement of many Nigerians. Hashtags such as #EndSARS, #ReformNigeriaPolice, #SARSMustEnd and a host of others have helped rally Nigerians and push them to the streets in protest against the extra-judicial killings and social injustices by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Things took a new turn when the police Inspector-General, Mohammed Adamu, announced that the unit had been disbanded, on Sunday.

Following the announcement, the IGP shared five points which were described as ‘Five things to know about the dissolution of SARS’  which attempts to address the demands of Nigerians requesting that SARS be dissolved and the entire police system reformed. The directive stated that SARS operatives would be redeployed to other functioning units of the police. This update has birthed another social media trend – #FiveForFive.

The #FiveForFive trend is a rebuttal to the police’s ‘Five things to know about the dissolution of SARS’. Nigerians are not having the declaration of a ‘ban’ and have resounded their demands; responding with their own ‘five things’ in the form of demands to be met before Nigerians take the directive seriously.

Let’s take a look at these five things:

  1. Immediate release of all protesters: For the purpose of clarity, it is a gross violation of human rights to arrest and harass protesters. While many Nigerians in various locations protested the vices by SARS, the police still successful afflicted many with harm. In some parts of the country, there were reports of arrest, harassment and the loss of lives of protesters.

Demanding the immediate release of protesters is well within the rights of Nigerians who have, for the longest part, been abused by SARS and the police at large.

2. Justice for victims and their families: Because of SARS, many parents have had to bury their loved ones. In some cases, the police acknowledge the mess that has occurred, and in other cases, lives have ended with no one batting an eye. Nigerians are demanding justice for the victims by bringing guilty officers to book and compensating their families.

3. Independent investigation of Police activities:  In 2019 when former acting President Yemi Osibanjo banned SARS, he ordered an investigation on the activities of SARS that has allegedly threatened the rights of Nigeria. It is becoming a norm for the police to talk about these investigations without following through.

Employing external services for the investigation is appropriate in achieving justice for victims and their families.

4. Psychological evaluation of police officers:  For the most part, Nigerians have shared that many SARS operatives are not fit to hold the positions they hold. When you consider how the operatives have caused more harm than good, claimed lives and made ridiculous statements that support their profiling of Nigerian youth, the claims of many becomes quite valid.

While Nigerians are demanding that SARS be ended, they are also pushing that operatives of the unit undergo a mental evaluation – and by an independent body – before they are redeployed to other units.

5. Increase Police salary: Another demand of Nigerians is that the salaries of police officers are increased to enable them resist extortion.

The demands are really simple: ‘Now that you have ended SARS, do the following’.

For the most part, Nigerians have cried in one voice and the unison is like never before and we can only hope that the police and the federal government listen this time.

 

 

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor October 12, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: The President has spoken, but does it change anything?

When the President of Nigeria decides to give a public address to the Nigerian people, you know that it has ...

Kola Muhammed October 12, 2020

#SARSmustEnd: Davido to meet with the IGP; wave of leadership from entertainers commendable

It felt like a moment of relief and victory when the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announced the disbandment of ...

Chinedu Okafor October 11, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Dissolution of SARS wouldn’t bring back Jimoh Isiaq, erring officers must be brought to justice | #ReformPoliceNG

It is utterly heartbreaking to imagine that the last moments of a young Nigerian was of him standing by the ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 11, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Marcus Rashford, Kirk Franklin, Ozil and other celebrities across the world join the #EndSARS movement

The #EndSARS movement is global now! And, more popular figures across the globe have joined their voices in the struggle ...

Michael Isaac October 11, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: These are the churches weighing in on #EndSARS and it’s a good omen

Call it a revolution, the #EndSARS now worldwide protest is one that many Nigerians are not backing out on. As ...

Chinedu Okafor October 10, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Ycee leads Amuwo residents in movement against #PoliceBrutality | An Eye-witness account

The #EndSARS movement in the country, which has prompted thousands of Nigerian youth to come out and protest police brutality ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail