YNaijaNonBinary: 10 tweets we absolutely loved this week

Every week, we compile the best tweets that revolve around the themes we explore on the blog. Here are some of the tweets we loved from the past week that inspired us, made us laugh, or simply gave us a new perspective on the world.

Congratulations to those who moved on without getting an apology — Albert (@lowkeyalbert) October 1, 2020

I came to tell y'all that there's no right or wrong way to grieve and that before you accuse someone of grieving wrong, you should ask yourself who you think you are that makes your way of grieving the standard everyone else has to follow. Who died and made you grief police? — gbemisoke (@Gbemisoke) October 1, 2020

You start off as being someone’s daughter to become someone’s wife and in some cases, someone’s mother. No actual space dedicated to your own individuality, your name rings a bell at “oh she’s xyz’s daughter/wife/mother”. Even when you’ve achieved way more than that. — mumi c dollarz (@larabillionaire) October 1, 2020

The way people enjoy watching other people break down for their entertainment is kinda scary. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) September 28, 2020

Straight men in my DMs hard. I broke up with my girlfriend, I didn’t become straight. — Thishiwe Ziqubu (@thishiweziqubu) October 2, 2020

It's always insufferable when people see the true test of their kindness as extending public sympathy for the worst people who have spent their time on earth being cruel to others — Zito (@_Zeets) October 2, 2020

Men created patriarchy where their entire worth is based on material stuff they provide, now men want to divest from that power without abolishing the patriarchy? Is it crack? What do you think feminists have been telling you all for years? https://t.co/VHKWx1UA6O — Judicaelle Irakoze (@Judicaelle_) October 2, 2020

Bold of you to assume that I don’t talk to myself lmao https://t.co/jpnhCYMZG6 — Doc McStuffins ☤ (@NewYorkTaughtMe) October 1, 2020

Creating confusion is a form of manipulation. — Jackie Hill Perry (@JackieHillPerry) September 30, 2020