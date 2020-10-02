YNaijaSportsRoundup: Anthony Joshua’s promoter tests positive for Covid-19 | see other updates

Arsenal shuts down Liverpool

Arsenal Thursday, via a penalty shoot-out that ended 5-4, took down the most menacing team in English football. Now, they look to replicate their success with Liverpool against their next opponent Manchester City, for a spot at the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

76ers hire recently fired LA coach

Just a few days after the LA Clippers let go of their head coach, Doc Rivers, following the team’s abysmal semi-finals loss, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly hire the free coach.

It’s also interesting that he got this job over other coaching candidates, some of which had been considered by the 76ers weeks before Doc was even let go of. But the resume of this coach is not something that cannot be ignored.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter tests positive for coronavirus

Renowned boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Gutted to just find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today and have to leave the bubble immediately. Thankfully all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest – catch up tomorrow,” he posted on Twitter.

He disclosed that he had to leave the secure bubble where the Joshua Bautsi vs Marko Calcil international lightweight WBA bout is supposed to take place.

Luckily he was the only one in the bubble including the 12 fighters present who tested positive.

AC Milan barely makes it to the UEL group stage

The seven-time European Champions AC Milan were up against Portuguese ball club Rio Ave, for a coveted spot in the European League group stage. Rio Ave looked to run away with the lead at end of extra time, however, a penalty kick from AC Milan would even the score, after which AC Milan went ahead to claim a victory in a 24- penalty shoot out. AC Milan won by one goal, defeating their Portuguese counterpart 9-8.

The Heats take on the Lakers with even less firepower

The Los Angeles Lakers look to steal another win against their finals opponent the Miami Heats in today’s NBA header. The match which is scheduled for tonight is the second of potentially seven-game series, but if the Lakers take this win, chances are the series would be done before they get to seven.

As it stands this is a must-win for the Heats, the problem herein lies in the fact that the Lakers far outclass the Heats and the fact that the Heat players are reeling in injury makes this obstacle even more un-scalable. However the captain of the team Jimmy Butler stated that his team know what to do, “we have to play perfectly.” He stated.