You are nothing without your father’s name – Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti clash over Peter Obi

After Seun Kuti made a remark regarding presidential contender Peter Obi, Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the combo P-Square took him to the task.

When Seun Kuti claimed that no politician can save Nigeria but Nigerians themselves, it set up a war of words between him and Peter Okoye. 

Seun Kuti continued by saying that even if Sowore were to win the election, he wouldn’t be able to implement meaningful change in a country where PDP is.

Read also: I was a fool when I campaigned for Tinubu in 1999 – Seun Kuti

In addition, Seun Kuti labeled Peter Obi as an opportunist who defected to the Labour Party after losing the PDP primaries.

Reacting to the comment on Peter Obi, Peter Okoye wrote on his Twitter page; “my late father was a nobody but today everyone knows the Okoyes! Dude try removing “Kuti’ from your name make I know weda anybody sabi you! Remain in that your local SHRINE while people like us and others continue excelling globally! You can’t shame the shameless”.

He also insulted Kuti’s music career, calling him a Grammy nominee who is still living in the trenches.

Recall that Kuti has been nominated for the prestigious award severally and never won.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 8, 2023

I was a fool when I campaigned for Tinubu in 1999 – Seun Kuti

The Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti admits he was “foolish” to support Bola Tinubu for Governor of Lagos state in 1999. In ...

YNaija February 8, 2023

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s 39-year-old record to become the NBA’s all-time top scorer. James, a 38-year-old star ...

YNaija February 7, 2023

My next plan is to win a Grammy for ‘Best Artiste in Africa’ – Portable

In a chat with comedian and content creator Timi Agbaje, Portable said that he hopes to win a Grammy someday. ...

YNaija February 7, 2023

Naira Scarcity: Confront the ones you want to punish and quit torturing us – Kate Henshaw blasts CBN and Buhari 

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new policy and the new note disbursement, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has spoken ...

YNaija February 6, 2023

Man City accused of breaching EPL financial rules, point deductions and heavy fines are possible penalties

On Monday, the Premier League accused Manchester City of breaking a number of financial regulations between 2009 and 2018, a ...

YNaija February 6, 2023

Grammy Awards 2023: Tems bags her first Grammy, Beyonce makes history, Viola Davis becomes an EGOT

The 2023 Grammys are over! All 91 awards were presented on Sunday, February 5 in downtown Los Angeles, beginning with ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail