You are nothing without your father’s name – Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti clash over Peter Obi

After Seun Kuti made a remark regarding presidential contender Peter Obi, Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the combo P-Square took him to the task.

When Seun Kuti claimed that no politician can save Nigeria but Nigerians themselves, it set up a war of words between him and Peter Okoye.

Seun Kuti continued by saying that even if Sowore were to win the election, he wouldn’t be able to implement meaningful change in a country where PDP is.

In addition, Seun Kuti labeled Peter Obi as an opportunist who defected to the Labour Party after losing the PDP primaries.

Reacting to the comment on Peter Obi, Peter Okoye wrote on his Twitter page; “my late father was a nobody but today everyone knows the Okoyes! Dude try removing “Kuti’ from your name make I know weda anybody sabi you! Remain in that your local SHRINE while people like us and others continue excelling globally! You can’t shame the shameless”.

He also insulted Kuti’s music career, calling him a Grammy nominee who is still living in the trenches.

Recall that Kuti has been nominated for the prestigious award severally and never won.