You cannot force me to participate in media debates – Tinubu responds to Atiku and Obi; Court jails Bawa, EFCC chairman | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC, has slammed the camps of his rivals from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi for criticizing his absence from the Arise TV town hall meeting in Abuja.

Tinubu stated that Atiku’s camp can not compel him to attend national debates or send representatives.

He criticized Atiku’s camp for failing to address his absence from national debates.

Remember that a spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign stated that Tinubu feared being exposed; thus, he refused to participate in national debates.

The APC presidential contender stated, however, that he would not be “forced” to participate in media discussions.

This information was announced by Tinubu via his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

A statement by Onanuga read partly, “The more absurd of the two positions was the one canvassed by the spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa campaign. The PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar didn’t also attend Arise News Town Hall Meeting.

“Instead of PDP to tell Nigerians why its presidential candidate has not returned to Nigeria after their purposeless visit to United States where he and his other 15 peripatetic adults were given a cold shoulder by US senior officials, the spokesperson is busy chasing shadows.

“We want to state again for the attention of both PDP and LP, that Asiwaju Tinubu will not be railroaded into media appearances and debates.”

Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), an advocate for human rights, has urged the Federal Government to stop inciting the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over a wage dispute.

At a Tuesday appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Falana made this assertion.

According to him, the academics’ pay for the months they were on strike should be paid in full.

Recall that ASUU members were on strike from February to October of this year, hampering academic activities in Nigeria’s public universities.

After the National Industrial Court (NIC) ordered the professors to resume, ASUU called off their eight-month strike on October 14.

However, the Federal Government paid only half pay for the month of October, which infuriated ASUU members.

The Federal Government had clarified that professors were compensated based on the number of days worked within the specified month.

On Tuesday, however, Falana, the ASUU counsel, commented on the development.

“The doctrine of ‘no work, no pay’ is totally inapplicable to ASUU members.

“We are asking all Nigerians who mounted pressure on ASUU to call off the strike . . . all of us have a duty to prevail on the government to stop provoking the lecturers.”

The United Kingdom has announced a £95 million investment in Nigeria’s climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture.

James Cleverly, the British foreign secretary, made the commitment at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP) on Climate Change in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Propcom+ is a UK International Climate Finance (ICF) program that supports the rural economic transformation in Nigeria.

Cleverly said, the intervention will increase output, adapt and build resilience, and safeguard and restore the environment.

At least 4 million Nigerians, including 2 million women, will be empowered to adapt to climate change consequences and reduce emissions.

Cleverly also noted that the program will assist in overcoming fundamental obstacles to the country’s sustainable agricultural development.

“It will support climate-resilient agricultural policies, actions, and investments that deliver nutrition, increase productivity, protect and restore natural ecosystems”, he disclosed.

The investment will adopt practices such as heat and flood-tolerant crop varieties and integrated soil fertility management.

An FCT High Court has convicted Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for contempt of court.

The conviction came following the failure of the EFCC to comply with a court order asking it to return a Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to the applicant in a suit.

In her ruling, Justice Chizoba Oji held that the anti-crime Commission boss has committed contempt of the orders of the court made on November 21, 2018.

The court order had directed EFCC to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Super charge) and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira).

“Having continued wilfully in disobedience to the order of this court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order of court made on November 21st, 2018, until he purges himself of the contempt,” the court ordered.

The judge also ordered the Inspector General of Police to ensure compliance to the court order forthwith.

An ex-presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and now a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is a model of the new Nigeria craved for.

Adamu made the claims on Tuesday in a post via his Twitter handle.

He also said he is proud to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

He wrote: “Any person that knows the value of elders will live a healthy, prosperous, purposeful & successful life.

“The incoming President of Nigeria Insha Allah, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a model of the new Nigeria we craved for. I’m very proud to continue to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.”