Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack

The United Nations on Monday recanted an earlier claim that 110 farmers were killed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Zabarmari community, Borno State.

On Sunday evening, the UN issued a statement which quoted the head of the UN System in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, saying that at least 110 farmers were killed in the Borno attack.

Kallon said he was “outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri.”

In a new release on Monday, the UN said its initial statement was inaccurate. The UN’s head, public information, said the earlier numbers quoted by Mr Kallon were not correctly sourced.

CBN relaxes rules on foreign remittances, dom accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through the international monetary transfer operators (IMTO) shall now have such inflows in foreign currency (US dollar) through the designated bank of their choice.

The apex bank in a statement on Monday signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade & exchange of CBN, said recipients of such remittances may have the option of receiving such funds in the foreign currency cash or into their domiciliary account.

“These changes are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria,” the statement read.

UI senate elects Adebola Ekanola as acting VC

The deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of the University of Ibadan (UI), Adebola Ekanola, has been elected as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

The professor was elected on Monday by the senate of the institution; the day the tenure of Idowu Olayinka expired as the varsity’s VC.

Ekanola was said to have secured 275 votes to beat four other professors nominated for the top position.

Biden appoints Nigerian, four women into economic team

United States President-elect Joe Biden has appointed a Nigerian, Adewale Adeyemo, as Deputy Treasury Secretary along with four women as members of his economic team.

Adeyemo, president of the Obama Foundation in Chicago, would be serving under Janet Yellen, named as the Treasury Secretary. If confirmed, the Nigerian would be first black deputy treasury secretary.

Adeyemo served on the National Economic Council of the Obama administration.

NCDC confirms 145 new COVID-19 cases

145 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-49

FCT-34

Kaduna-34

Plateau-11

Oyo-7

Bayelsa-5

Taraba-4

Sokoto-1



67,557 confirmed

63,282 discharged

1,173 deaths pic.twitter.com/NFAIRsNtF4 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 30, 2020