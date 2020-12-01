Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack

The United Nations on Monday recanted an earlier claim that 110 farmers were killed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Zabarmari community, Borno State.

On Sunday evening, the UN issued a statement which quoted the head of the UN System in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, saying that at least 110 farmers were killed in the Borno attack.

Kallon said he was “outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri.”

In a new release on Monday, the UN said its initial statement was inaccurate. The UN’s head, public information, said the earlier numbers quoted by Mr Kallon were not correctly sourced.

CBN relaxes rules on foreign remittances, dom accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through the international monetary transfer operators (IMTO) shall now have such inflows in foreign currency (US dollar) through the designated bank of their choice.

The apex bank in a statement on Monday signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade & exchange of CBN, said recipients of such remittances may have the option of receiving such funds in the foreign currency cash or into their domiciliary account.

“These changes are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria,” the statement read.

UI senate elects Adebola Ekanola as acting VC

The deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of the University of Ibadan (UI), Adebola Ekanola, has been elected as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

The professor was elected on Monday by the senate of the institution; the day the tenure of Idowu Olayinka expired as the varsity’s VC.

Ekanola was said to have secured 275 votes to beat four other professors nominated for the top position.

Biden appoints Nigerian, four women into economic team

United States President-elect Joe Biden has appointed a Nigerian, Adewale Adeyemo, as Deputy Treasury Secretary along with four women as members of his economic team.

Adeyemo, president of the Obama Foundation in Chicago, would be serving under Janet Yellen, named as the Treasury Secretary. If confirmed, the Nigerian would be first black deputy treasury secretary.

Adeyemo served on the National Economic Council of the Obama administration.

NCDC confirms 145 new COVID-19 cases

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

Denola Grey Vs James Brown, Arewa Twitter coming for Davido, Nigeria’s real problems | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 30, 2020

Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency, Lagos destroys 1,700 shops, shanties in Agege | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency An estimated 25 million Nigerians, beneficiaries from the Federal Government’s Solar ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 29, 2020

Living as a non-binary person in Nigeria, Period sex– the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

Michael Isaac November 27, 2020

Letter of ‘Notofication’, Loving Okocha, Flying from Finland to Nigeria | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac November 27, 2020

#YNaijaFilm100: Charles Okpaleke, Zainab Balogun, Funke Akindele, Baba Agba…Here are the 100 Most Influential Nigerians in Film

Editor’s note: In an incredibly difficult year defined by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nigerian film industry entered a new paradigm ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 27, 2020

Gowon dismisses allegation of looting CBN, asks UK Lawmaker to check his record | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Gowon dismisses allegation of looting CBN, asks UK Lawmaker to check his record Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail