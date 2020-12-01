Shortcomings | The Daily Vulnerable

By Guest Contributor

One lesson my recent experiences have taught me is to be more patient with the shortcomings of others.

You have your own shortcomings. We all do.

It’s usually easier to see the holes in someone else’s game than it is to see the holes in our own.

If there is a skill to learn, it is patience with shortcomings – yours and others.

