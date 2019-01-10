Article

Zainab Balogun has revealed that her role in ”God Calling” was a calling

In BB Sasore’s God Calling, Zainab Balogun plays the role of a wife and mother in a seemingly perfect family, battling with drug addiction and substance abuse. An element in the movie is the use of visual effects and perhaps the most compelling display of VFX is the scene where Balogun lets herself go on Third Mainland Bridge and plummets into the lagoon. ”You have to actually see and feel what it is like to attempt suicide on Third Mainland Bridge. That is only possible with VFX. This is why it is such a big part of the production.” Sasore said in an interview with 360Nobs.

Balogun’s performance in God Calling impressively consolidates on her magnetic role in Sylvia, and with these movies, Balogun is cementing herself as a force in Nollywood. In a recent interview with Pulse Movies, Balogun revealed that her role in God Calling was a calling.

It was the feeling that I got while reading the script which made me accept the role. It made me feel this is a calling for me, it’s a job for me, it’s not just another movie. It evoked so many comments on my Instagram page when I put up the trailer.” Balogun said. ”For me, the message which the story of ‘God Calling’ represented did it for me. I have never seen a Nollywood movie that is faith-based, that is on a mission which is actually on this level.” 

It will be interesting to see the projects Balogun will get involved with this year.

 

