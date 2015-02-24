10 things we won’t forget easily from Wizkid/Skales’ Twitter fight (READ)

by Chinwe Okafor

Wizkid and Skales aired their rather conspicuous dirty laundry on Monday for the world to see – and yes, it really was dirty.

The two landed in an ugly Twitter fight with a lot of revelations unearthed. So much that you won’t believe these two used to be ‘bros’.

Though the beef was perceived to have started while the two were label mates, we didnt think it was this bad.

Here are the 10 things we learnt from their brawl.

1. Skales has issues with Eva Alordiah

2. Wizkid is hated not liked by a lot of people

3. They shared a drink barely 10 hours before the fiasco

4. Skales claims Wizkid stole his song/beat [Azonto/Super star], Wizkid calls his bluff saying he paid for it and Legendury Beats confirmed it

5. Wizkid saved what was left of Skales’ career while the two were at EME Records and the label wanted to kick him out for three years

6. Apparently Skales can compose tweets but not hit songs, this is according to Wizkid

7. It may have been a publicity stunt for Skale’s new video, Je Kan Mo and then for his album, Man of the Year

8. Skales stopped needing Wizkid a long time ago, hence point number 5.

9. Wizkid wrote songs for Skales.

10. One of them is immature. Go figure.