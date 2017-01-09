16 people arrested over robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris

Sixteen people have been arrested in connection to the robbery of Kim Kardashian-West in Paris, France, BBC reports.

According to the report, there arrest was aided by DNA traces found on the scene of the robbery.

The reality TV Star was robbed in Paris by men dressed as police officers in October.

She was in France for the Paris Fashion Week when the incident occurred.

They reportedly made away with jewelry worth N3.5bn.

“One of the DNA samples matched an individual known to police for robbery criminal offenses,” French police said.

Comments

- Advertisement -