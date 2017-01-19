17-year-old girl charged for raping 19-year-old man at knifepoint

A 17-year-old Michigan girl, Lestina Marie Smith haa been charged with raping a 19-year-old man at knife point.

Lestina was arraigned Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison.

She was charged for allegedly holding another Saginaw township teen at knife point and engaged in oral and vaginal sex with him on January 11.

Smith was denied bond and is being held in the Saginaw County Jail.

She is to appear next in court for preliminary examination on Feb. 3 to determine probable cause.

Comments