3 killed in fresh Southern Kaduna attack

Renewed violence in Southern Kaduna on Tuesday cost the lives of three people, Leadership reports.

According to residents many others were left injured in the attack that occurred on Tuesday night at Samarun Kataf, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday night announced a 24-hour curfew in the local government based on security reports.

“The restoration of the curfew follows renewed security threats in Samaru-Kataf where the market was attacked by hoodlums. Security forces have taken steps to restore calm and vigorously enforce the curfew,” Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai said.

A resident of the area said the attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint near Samarun Kataf market.

“We heard the sporadic shooting by unknown gunmen last night around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint in Samarun Kataf town. Three people were killed,” Danjuma Samaru said.

“The bodies and those injured have been taken to General Hospital, Zangon Kataf. I am going there now to visit some relations.”

The Kaduna Branch Secretary of the Red Cross, Shehu Abdul, also confirmed the attack.

“I received alert that something like that occurred,” Mr. Abdul said.

“Some people were actually killed and injured. But, I can’t confirm the figure until the team dispatched return from the scene,” he added.

Spokesman of the Kaduna Police, Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident but did not speak on the casualty.

