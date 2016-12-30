Sick Nollywood veteran may be ejected from hospital over bills

Nollywood actor, James Uche who has been bedridden for sometime due to a kidney-related ailment may be ejected from a Lagos hospital due to lack of funds.

In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Uche’s son begged Nigerians to help raise N11 million needed for a kidney transplant.

The actor said, “I want to be alive, please help me.”

His son appealed to Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia state governor, and other Nigerians, to assist his father financially.

He wrote, “Living a happy life of contentment was our family’s greatest plan until our father Prince James Uche fell sick; everything changed.

“Our lives and that of dad has been in the mercy of some good samaritans who has assisted us all these while in paying dad’s hospital bills; clothing us and making sure we feed twice or thrice a day but today, we are helpless as the samaritans say they have also run out of resources to continue dad’s treatment.”

“Now we’re hopeless and homeless as the hospital where we live our small lives with dad threatens to throw us out on January 3, 2017.”

