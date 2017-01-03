Pastor Adeboye, Dr. Olukoya, Apostle Suleiman… See the amazing prophecies for 2017

As the new year begins, predictions and prophecies into what it has in store for us are coming quick and fast from men of God across the country.

According to Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), 2017 will be a ‘year of surprises’.

See what he had to say below:

NIGERIA

1. 2017 will be a year of surprises. But you need to understand that the same surprise may mean different things for the oppressed and the oppressor.

2. Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated.

3. The downward plunge will slow down, it will stop and a reversal will begin.

INDIVIDUALS

1. It will be a year of surprises for both true and false prophets.

2. There will be a large number of weddings.

3. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon as they are uttered.

INTERNATIONAL

1. There will be surprises for many world governments.

2. They are coming in twos; Monster earthquakes, monster floods, monster hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes, monster fire outbreaks.

Apostle Joshua Suleiman in his 50-point prophecy said First Lady, Aisha Buhari will be poisoned.

Suleiman added that President Muhammadu Buhari will face impeachment threats.

See full prophecies below:

1. I see terrorism on the increase

2. Federal Government of Nigeria should not relax yet on Book Haram. It’s a deception.

3. Buhari to face impeachment threats.

4. America and China to have major face-off

5. Crude Oil to flow in Northern Nigeria.

6. Abuja to experience major Fire explosion.

7. Donald Trump to face impeachment attempt as members of Congress will be divided on his style of leadership.

8. I see an airplane that has Nigeria’s logo (National Carrier)

9. Things will pick up a bit in Nigeria but hunger will persist.

10. I saw people crying over Bamanga Tukur

11. Buhari will be bereaved in 2017

12. Ecobank, Diamond, Fidelity, GTB to retrench staff.

13. President Buhari’s health needs attention

14. 2017 budget will have crises

15. More judges to be humiliated

16. MMM to dupe more Nigerians and I see court cases.

17. Dollar to exchange for N615

18. Recession in Nigeria to become depression in 2017

19. MTN and GLO to face hardship

20. A former First Lady of Nigeria needs prayers over her health.

21. Forces in Aso Rock planning to poison current First Lady (Aisha Buhari)

22. I saw huge number of Chibok girls released; some of them with kids

23. Nnamdi Kanu’s detention to cause international crises. God is angry with Buhari for the continued detention.

24. Donald Trump to favour Israel. American Embassy in Israel to be moved to Jerusalem.

25. Liberian election: CONTINUITY

26. Ghana’s new president to send many to jail.

27. Buhari and Senate to have crucial disagreement.

28. Nigeria’s Budget will be delayed

29. I see killings in Ekiti

30. EFCC to come after National Assembly members in Nigeria in a politically motivated arrests because of their refusal to confirm Magu

31. I see kidnappers entering schools

32. Nigeria will lose a great man of God and the New Year is when the Nigerian government will fight the Church like never before.

33. Some terrorists will be arrested in Lagos

34. Traditional Rulers indicted and arrested for corruption

35. Lufthansa, Dana air, Ghana Air, Aero Contractors; I see staff protests.

36. America to have financial crises.

37. A serving Cabinet Minister in Nigeria will die

38. Nigeria to secure foreign funds

39. Doctors will embark on strike in Nigeria

40. A new Mega party in Nigeria will swallow up APC

41. I see a new leadership for the APC in Nigeria.

42. I see the DSS being taken to court

43. France, Spain, Russia to pray against train going off the rail.

44. I saw a huge school building collapse.

45. Nollywood to pray. They will get help but will lose two major people. The Yoruba movie industry too but prayer can avert it.

46. Fulani herdsmen again! Taraba, Benue, IMO and Jigawa state.

47. Kogi state to organize state prayers to avoid major deaths and natural disasters.

48. Edo state; major celebration but pray against road crashes.

49. I see presidents being removed in Africa, I see presidents being installed.

50. Two times, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017.

The presiding bishop of Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State, Prophet Wale Olagunju in his prophecies for 2017, says former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari if he contests the 2019 election.

Olagunju added that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Buhari will engage in a bitter fight.

Below are his prophecies for Nigeria in the year:

1. As revealed by the Almighty God who will never share his glory with mortal man, the present generation of Nigerian leaders in the likes of Obasanjo, Babangida, Gowon, Danjuma, Abdusallam and Buhari will pass away before the emergence of the Messiah that will lead Nigeria to the promise land. The problem in our Nation will be so much that what we are witnessing now will be a child play to what we will see and hear and there will be chaos and distrust all over the nation as a result of which the messiah will emerge.

This messiah, an unknown person, will proffer solutions (to the problems); conduct referendum and will break Nigeria peacefully. As revealed to me further by the creator of the universe, the reign of this messiah will be brief. God of Abraham has concluded in heaven to raise for Himself the young man who will give divine solution and execute God’s programme for Nigeria.

2. There is going to be serious fight between Obasanjo and Buhari as revealed by God Almighty.

3. Notable chieftains of the APC and the PDP who are talking of 2019 without due reference to God will not live to witness that year.

4. There is going to be rowdy session in the National Assembly in the coming year.

5. The present war against Bola Tinubu will continue but many of those fighting him will come back to eat their words.

6. God again revealed to me that Nigeria is seriously sick and that the only drug that can cure her is National Repentance Prayer. Failure to do this, God says Nigeria will continue to wallow in problems. God warned Nigerians not to look up to their leaders for solutions but to God Almighty as they have none to their problems.

7. God of heaven says He is angry with President Buhari because of his failure to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians but instead adding to it. God says Buhari’s government is like a weed on the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

8. God says those who think the PDP is dead are making a mistake as He [God] does not work in the counsel of men but in the reasoning of His words. God says the party will bounce back and its members in the APC will return to their original house.

9. The present rumpus in the APC will continue.

10. The Nigerian nation will continue to experience hardship unless serious steps are taken to seek the face of God.

11. Nigerians should pray for Buhari against high blood pressure, liver and kidney problem as the President is sick.

12. God says that He deliberately raised Donald Trump of America to execute His judgment on America for their sin of homosexuality being propagated by Obama/Hillary Clinton. God says Trump will at a stage behave like an anti-Christ.

13. God says the Yoruba nation will unite and rise again.

14. There is going to be sharp misunderstanding between Buhari and Osinbajo as a result of political differences.

15. God says any party that fields Buhari for the 2019 presidential election will be fielding liability as his candidacy will make the party lose the election. God says this will be so because Buhari has disappointed God by his failure to carry out His instruction as published in my 2016 predictions by national dailies to “wage war against corruption, execute God’s fierce judgment on those who sinned against God by looting as well as for his failure to demonstrate love to the poor by alleviating their suffering. God says for these reasons, He has torn his government and given it to another man after His heart to rule Nigeria. God says Buhari will continue to have problem till his last day in Aso Rock and people will continue to hate him because of his failure to rule with the fear of God.

16. To show the extent to which Buhari’s disappointment is grieving God, God says he has rejected Buhari just like He did to Jonathan and even his people the Hausas will reject him come 2019. In the presence of Almighty God as revealed to me, Buhari have become a complete disappointing king/failure just like king Saul in the bible.

17. God says the name Atiku Abubakar will continue to ring like a bell. He will be so popular among Nigerian politicians to the extent that many will root for him.

18. God says should Atiku Abubakar contest the 2019 election, he will defeat Buhari hands down.

19. The 2018 Governorship election in Ekiti state will cause a sharp division in the APC camp because of the inordinate ambition of some of their self-centred leaders. The party in the state will break into three factions as revealed to me by God.

20. God says the APC is being faced by three major problems of backbiting, unnecessary petition against former leaders and total hijack of the party structure from pioneer members.

21. Tambuwal and David Mark will be drafted to contest the 2019 Presidential election but God says the cabal of our nation will prefer Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

22. Nigerians should pray against fire accident in the coming year.

23. God says that except that the Nigeria nation repent of the sin of its leaders who killed innocent souls, sin of FESTAC ’77 and sin of corruption which placed the country under the curse of the Almighty, the country’s problem will continue.

24. Prophet T. B. Joshua should pray seriously to avert sickness.

25. General T. Y. Danjuma should also pray against sickness.

26. God says I. B. B. will continue to remain in sickness.

27. God says for Buhari to have taken the problem of Nigeria to Kaaba in Mecca as if there is no God in Nigeria and rather than motivate the entire nation to fast and seek the face of God, He [God] will continue to raise adversaries against his government and Nigerians will continue to hate him.

28. God again warned that should the APC field Buhari in 2019, the broom will be broken and thrown into fire just like I predicted to PDP in 2014.

29. God Almighty says President Buhari is too rigid and stubborn. God says the President has set aside His mandate for him to cleanse the nation of corruption. God says He is only giving the President the grace to motivate Nigerians for special repentance prayer.

30. Serving ministers in Buhari’s government should watch their steps as the President is set to drop some of them and reshuffle his government.

31. God says Governor Aregbesola of Osun state will continue to swim in problems until he gets out of office as a result of the recognition he gave to the Osun Osogbo idol.

32. God says he will inflict those who loot Nigeria treasury with sickness. They will henceforth be inflicted with dreaded sicknesses that will lead to untimely death unless they repent.

33. God says Goodluck Jonathan will never win any election again in Nigeria as a result of his sin against the Almighty.

34. God says 2019 election will be tougher than the 2015.

35. The executive and the National Assembly will go on a serious collision course in the coming year. Buhari should be careful lest he is accused of non-implementation of budget.

36. Nigerians should pray for Awujale of Ijebu land.

37. Those who say the Biafra nation will not materialise are dreaming for the Igbos have taken their case to the creator of the universe and He has granted their heart desire.

38. PDP will bounce back to become a formidable party in Oyo state again.

39. Buhari should watch his steps to avoid impeachment.

40. As revealed by God, should Buhari fail to take it easy with the people of the South-South and South-East and go ahead to use military power, Nigeria may go to civil war.

41. As revealed by God, a new generation of military officers will in future overthrow the government of Nigeria to clear the rot perpetrated by reckless politicians.

42. Before 2019, there will be amalgamation of political heavyweight and political party that will give the APC sleepless nights.

43. The on-going war against corruption will soon lose value as the President will bend the rules and soft pedal because of inordinate and self-interest.

44. A prominent artiste will fall sick in the coming year.

45. Nigerians should pray for Baba Sala.

46. Come 2019 general election, PDP will fight the APC to a standstill.

47. APC should forget about winning 2019 election for another government will emerge that will probe their government.

48. Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode should be prayerful to avoid being at loggerhead with the elite. He should also pray to avert sickness.

49. Another strong party will emerge before the 2019 election.

50. God Almighty who revealed to me in my 2015/2016 prediction that Buhari is not the Messiah says the promised Messiah will use his mandate to settle all problems confronting Nigeria. The said Messiah will conduct a referendum so as to peacefully break Nigeria without civil war.

51. God says three out of the four pillars that are holding the APC have broken down as a result of their greed, inordinate ambition, stubbornness, favouritism, tribal and religious sentiment and therefore their days in government are numbered.

52. God revealed to me and I saw the map of Nigeria torn into five, by this no amount of peace talk can prevent Nigeria’s disintegration. It is a matter of time.The man of God, in a 52-point prophecy for the Year 2017 also foretold the possibility of the country splitting into five as he claimed to have foreseen, “the map of Nigeria torn into five,” saying, “no amount of peace talk can prevent Nigeria’s disintegration. It is a matter of time.”

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. D.K Olukoya, says 2017 will be a year of “Double edged vengeance”. Olukoya stated this in his 40 prophecies for the year. See his prophecies below: 1. Don’t hate anyone. It is like digging the grave.

2. A year of confused noises and meaningless storms.

3. There will be heavenly final whistle to those attacking God’s people.

4. A year of fighting between the roads and the road users.

5. A year of creditable and fighting battles.

6. A year of disgrace of international serpent and scorpions.

7. A year of triumph and incredible victory and seven means victory.

8. A year of fantastic new beginning for many people.

9. A year when the salt will attack the owner of the salt.

10. All those who are involved in corruption will suffer for it.

11. A year of givers and uncommon blessing for them that give.

12. This year many foundational problems will expire.

13. A year of divine delivery.

14. A great and intense confrontation between children of God and children of darkness but the Children of God shall prevail.

15. A year of great confrontation between immortality and morality.

16. A year of great challenges and also achievements for those who are ready to fight the good fight of faith.

17. A year of extra victory.

18. A year of redemption for many lands that are in contention.

19. A year of breakthrough for those who are fishers of men.

20. A year heaven will honour prayers targeted to victory.

21. A no noise year monitored by slapping angels.

22. A year where the last will laugh.

23. A year a lot of prayers are needed for nations that show no respect for the Bible.

24. A year where those who deeply love the Lord will not be moved by poltical things.

25. If you have sown into the things of lord blessings will follow you.

26. A year of the angel of blessing.

27. God will begin to raise powerful young ministers since the adults have failed God.

28. Serious prayers to avoid unprecedented commotion on the earth, manifestation through earthquake, hurricanes, etc.

29. A year of double edge vegenance.

30. A year to restructure spiritual revival or persistence.

31. A year where warfare mentality is a prerequisite for survival.

32. Disobedience will attract serious consequences from heaven.

33. The year of very deep sorrow for the wicked.

34. A year where many that are mocked will rejoice.

35. A year of satanic recruitment to cage young girls, teenagers. Serious prayers are needed.

36. A year of great awakenings and a year of great shaking.

37. A year of showers of blessings that will change stories.

38. A year of aggressive sex, demonic manifestations and pervasiveness.

39. A very bad year for fornication and adultery.

40. Very rough year for Jonah Christians.

