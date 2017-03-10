@Afrispheric’s theory linking Buhari’s return with the Abuja airport closure is interesting, but is it true?

A brilliant Nigerian has just laid out a very interesting theory on Twitter drawing a nexus between the Abuja airport that was closed on the 6th and the Presidency’s announcement of Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria from his vacation in the United Kingdom.

Considering the huge amount of similarities that the handling of this President’s travel and illness shares with that of the late former President Yar’Adua, Afrispheric must be given credit for picking up on this possibility. For no apparent reason, the President and his handlers decided that Nigerians should not only be provided with no information as to the nature of their President’s illness but also that they’d asked for too much by demanding that the President address them.

Now, out of the blues (same way his vacation was announced and then postponed), the Presidency assures that Muhammadu Buhari will be back tomorrow, the 10th of March, just two days after the main Airport was closed.

Afrispheric’s theory? That the closure of the Abuja airport is just a ploy to sneak a frail President into Nigeria through the shut airport (as opposed to the Kaduna airport) without the knowledge of Nigerians.

That conclusion is as shaky as it is interesting. There’s hardly any comment that disagrees with the thread and many of the supporters have backed up their choice by recounting the 2010 drama that surrounded the return of President Umoru Yar’Adua from Germany into Nigeria.

It may well be true.

However, for this to be true, the following must also be true:

Still:

We wait.

In the meantime, all we can offer as advice to the FG is to ensure that the President’s return is as celebrated and documented as the Ethiopian Airlines landing at the Kaduna airport on the 8th or the Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister’s arrival in Nigeria earlier today.

That’s the only way out now. And we hope they take it. For all of our sakes.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

  • Saturday Akpan Saturday Akpan says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:27 am

    May God help you to come back safely to carry out normal duty and to take the poor into consideration as your government dose not favour the poor and entire civil servants

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 10th of February

The Thread: “They shut Abuja airport in order to smuggle Buhari in.” | Nigerians react to the news of PMB’s return

Osinbajo meets Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau in Kaduna (PHOTOS)

Loading...
Loading...