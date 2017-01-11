The News Blog

AGF concludes investigations into Lawal, Magu’s corruption allegations

The report of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami on corruption allegations against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu is ready, Daily Trust reports.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation after a

report by a Senate committee indicted Babachir in alleged corruption at the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

Another report by the Department of State Security also indicted acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, leading to the rejection of his appointment by the Senate.

A source said Malami made efforts to submit the report to the President three times during the weekend but could not get access to him.

“This was to get additional information to what was contained in the response to the query. In some cases, the AGF did not rely on the responses to the query but independently on what he got from the institutions mentioned in the responses to the query,” the source said.

