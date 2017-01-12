The News Blog

AGF Malami confirms submission of report on Magu, Lawal to Buhari

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on Wednesday said he has submitted his report on the probe of two top government officials.

The officials probed on the order of the President are the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babchir Lawal.

Malami disclosed to Punch that he submitted the report to President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

The President had, on December 18, 2016, directed Malami to probe all top government officials accused of corruption.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, the President had said any top government official found guilty of corruption allegations will be prosecuted.

Atop government official said Malami submitted the report to the President durning an audience he had with him.

