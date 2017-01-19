How Air Force jet bombed our camp thrice – survivor

One of the survivors of the accidentally bombing of Rann IDPs camp in Borno by the Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday said the jet attacked the camp three times, Punch reports.

AbdulWahab Adam who is receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Maiduguri for injuries sustained said “The bombs were dropped on us thrice and there was no way a mistake could be made thrice.”

The attack had reportedly led to the death of 100 IDPs including officials of Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres), International Committee of the Red Cross and some refugees.

“There was nothing accidental about the attack and it could not be referred to as a mistake.

“The Federal Government should stop telling Nigerians that it was a mistake; for this was not. It was nothing but an unprovoked attack on a civilian populace.

“This was not a new camp and the attack happened when people queued up to receive humanitarian materials,” Adam said.

Abba Yusuf, another victim said the Air Force has some explanations to make.

He added, “This is the same force that told the world that they did not drop the bomb on insurgents in the Sambisa Forest because of human shield but weeks later, dropped bombs on unarmed civilians in an IDPs’ camp.

“Could they have been blindfolded to know that we were in a queue and we were unarmed or could they have mistaken the IDPs camp for the haven of insurgents?”

