‘Aisha Buhari’s UK trip was paid for by Nigerian High Commission’ – (PHOTOS)

Wife of the President, Mrs. Buhari traveled to the UK in July 2016 with a nine-member delegation, contrary to claims that she only travels with her family members, SaharaReporters reports.

According to the news platform, documents obtained showed that the High Commission in London paid for her flight and also incurred a penalty of £200 after she canceled her initial trip.

It also claimed that Mrs. Buhari’s entourage stayed in London for 3 weeks while she traveled to other parts of the world.

Another document allegedly showed that the High Commission allocated the sum of £10,000 for expenses, including an elaborate VIP reception on her arrival at the airport during her trip in October 2016.

Mrs. Buhari also allegedly received VIP treatment at Windsor Suites at Heathrow that cost £1,500 per passenger.

Comments

- Advertisement -