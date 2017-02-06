Ambode vows to ban ‘Danfo’ from Lagos roads before end of the year

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has said he would ban commercial buses popularly known as Danfo off Lagos roads before the end of the year.

He said this while speaking at the 14th Annual Lecture of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) held at Muson Centre in Onikan.

- Advertisement -



He said such transportation mode is not suitable for a mega city like Lagos.

He said government will also embark on massive reform in waste management system, expressing optimism that the plan will fully be actualized by July this year.

“When I wake up in the morning and see all these yellow buses and see Okada and all kinds of tricycles and then we claim we are a mega city, that is not true and we must first acknowledge that that is a faulty connectivity that we are running,” he said.

“Having accepted that, we have to look for the solution and that is why we want to banish yellow buses this year. We must address the issue of connectivity that makes people to move around with ease and that is where we are going.

“For instance, people going from Ikorodu to CMS have started leaving their cars at home because the buses are very convenient and so why can’t we do that for other places? Yes, we don’t have the money to do that but we can go to the capital market and then improve on the technology of collection of fares and that will encourage investors and then the city will change.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments