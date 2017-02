by Dolapo Adelana

Minister of the Environment, Amina Mohammed Wednesday attended her last session as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

VALEDICTORY SESSION 6&6B. R-L: Minister of Women Affairs, Senator Aisha Al Hassan, Ag President Yemi Osinbajo, Out-going Minister of Environment, Mrs Amina Mohammed, Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu and Minister of State Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibrin after the valedictory session at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, 22nd Feb 2017. Photo; SUNDAY AGHAEZE

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and her fellow ministers honoured Mohammed who will be resuming in March in New York as the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations.

