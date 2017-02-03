APC mobilising hatchet men to link DSP’s death to Wike – PDP

The Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the All Progressives Congress was planning to link state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the murder of DSP Muhammed Alkali and his orderly who died during the Rivers rerun election.

The PDP also said the APC was making efforts to incite violence in the state.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the state PDP Chairman, Nerry Needam, the party claimed that some men will be mobilized to say that the governor paid them to kill during the election.

“Undoubtedly, there is an ongoing clandestine plot to contract the services of some notorious gangsters as their hatchet men to frame up the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the state PDP Chairman, Chief Felix Obuah, as their paymasters for the alleged killings, particularly the murder of DSP Mohammed Alkali and his orderly.

“To prove their point, the hatchet men, who are still negotiating on how much to be paid for the satanic job, have been given the phone numbers of the state governor and the state PDP chairman to reflect same in their phones, as though they have been having regular communication with them as allies.

“These hatchet men, who are being mobilised, will in turn be accused by their paymasters, the APC chairman, and his co-plotters, will be arrested with arms and ammunition. Upon interrogation, they will falsely admit that they were sent to carry out the alleged killings by Governor Wike and Obuah,” the state PDP statement partly read.

