APC does not feel threatened by the formation of a mega party – Oyegun

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun said the party does not feel threatened by the planned Mega Party.

Oyegn said this on Tuesday in Edo, stating that the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari has done well.

The party chairman also said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar were not planning to form a party as widely speculated.

He said, “We are waiting for the arrival of Tinubu, so we can also meet with him and have meaningful discussion because he is a well respected leader of this party.

“We don’t feel threatened at all, no mega party will survive the APC. I don’t know where the name mega party suddenly came from in the lexicon of politics in this country. When two people gather to have a meeting it is a mega meeting. We don’t feel threatened, we will, in fact, encourage a mega party, because with the gradual collapse of PDP, we want a party that can make us sit upright and be on our toes in terms of delivery of services to our people.

“A party that will make us feel challenged, that will make democracy real and offer the people a real choice. We are not threatened at all, we are focused on our mission made difficult by the current economic situation worldwide, which, of course, is compounded with the collapse of the oil market.

“We are reforming this country, reforming it ethically, morally and economically by building a fresh economic base which will no longer depend on an extractive industry which does not involve the people.”

